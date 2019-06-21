Shaq Wants To Buy Reebok And Bring The Brand Back To Retro Glory

Getty Image

Shaq knows plenty about what Reebok used to be in the basketball and fashion landscape, and it seems that he’s ready to help the brand return to its former glory. The retired NBA superstar has plenty on his plate with a budding music career and a gig on Inside the NBA, but it seems he’s also interested in helping the brand find itself and regain its foothold in the market.

According to CNBC, O’Neal is actually interested in buying Reebok, which is now owned by its former competitor, Adidas.

“Well, [Authentic Brands Group, one of the companies] I’m involved in, we just bought Sports Illustrated but I would love to purchase Reebok, ” Shaq told CNBC. The key here is that with ABG controlling Shaq’s business interests, there might be enough money out there to actually make it happen.