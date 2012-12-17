“Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” T-Shirt In Connecticut State Flag Colors

It’s not as if we expect the violence to go away. We just want to see improvement. Dime Magazine will always be about celebrating the roots of the game, and because of that, we are committed to ending the violence that has hit our cities, basketball courts and community. Now, here’s your chance to contribute. We originally released a “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” t-shirt in a different colorway, and then returned with a Chicago-inspired joint that had people going crazy, as well as a Philly-themed tee as a thank you to our friend, Thaddeus Young. Both shirts sold out very quickly (we have actually restocked the original with a few sizes), but it’s not over for you yet if you missed out on the originals.

After the terrible tragedy that hit Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut on Friday, we wanted to do our part in some way to help steer the youth away from violence. Because of that, we’ve just released a new colorway in the colors of the Connecticut state flag, and you can buy it here in regular sizes for $22.

One hundred percent of the overall profits will go towards refurbishing basketball courts, providing free clinics in urban areas, providing security for existing leagues, and promoting literacy.

