The Showtime Lakers are back. While the current version of the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to figure out how they are going to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw them miss the play-in tournament altogether, a number of the players and the most prominent head coach from one of the greatest eras in franchise history got together for a reunion in Hawaii.

The news of the reunion was previously mentioned on an episode of ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” by Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne. And on Friday, members of the team started to post on social media about the reunion, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sharing an image of everyone involved and noting that this was the first time he practiced since he retired from basketball in 1989.

First time we were all together for a practice since I retired in 1989….

This is how you make a memory !! pic.twitter.com/eONXTDNHWI — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) September 16, 2022

Magic Johnson likewise posted about it, saying that the team went through a “walk around” on Thursday and included a few videos of the team practicing running plays — the first and last videos show that Bob McAdoo and Byron Scott, respectively, can still knock down jumpers.

Mychal Thompson shared a few pictures of himself with Kareem and made it a point to praise Magic and Pat Riley for their ability to lead.

The Greatest EVER…and Kareem pic.twitter.com/fQjwUGB1XB — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) September 15, 2022

Gsh…I LOOOOVE this man! Can yall tell? Poor Kareem…He’s like SUMBODY get this idiot away from me… pic.twitter.com/eSALyCfDch — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) September 16, 2022

There are no better “Leaders” u can hav lead yor team than Pat Riley and Magic Johnson…Geez those guys are the Epitomy of Leadership…I love being around them… — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) September 16, 2022

Spectrum SportsNet has some additional footage of the gathering, which was more than just a bunch of dudes playing basketball.

The Showtime Lakers reconnect and reminisce over sun, golf and of course basketball. We’re there with over 20 Showtime Lakers – including Magic, Kareem, Big Game James, Byron, Coop & Riles. A special #BackstageLakers premieres on November 4th at 11:00PM, after the post-game show. pic.twitter.com/kAF4JGGm3w — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 16, 2022

This era of Lakers basketball saw the team win five championships, with three players — Abdul-Jabbar, Johnson, and Michael Cooper — helping to lead to team to each one. While other coaches were around during this era, which ran from 1979-1991, Riley led them to four of those rings, while Paul Westhead was at the helm for the first one.