The Showtime Lakers Held A ‘Walk Around’ Practice During Their Reunion In Hawaii

The Showtime Lakers are back. While the current version of the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to figure out how they are going to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw them miss the play-in tournament altogether, a number of the players and the most prominent head coach from one of the greatest eras in franchise history got together for a reunion in Hawaii.

The news of the reunion was previously mentioned on an episode of ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” by Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne. And on Friday, members of the team started to post on social media about the reunion, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sharing an image of everyone involved and noting that this was the first time he practiced since he retired from basketball in 1989.

Magic Johnson likewise posted about it, saying that the team went through a “walk around” on Thursday and included a few videos of the team practicing running plays — the first and last videos show that Bob McAdoo and Byron Scott, respectively, can still knock down jumpers.

Mychal Thompson shared a few pictures of himself with Kareem and made it a point to praise Magic and Pat Riley for their ability to lead.

Spectrum SportsNet has some additional footage of the gathering, which was more than just a bunch of dudes playing basketball.

This era of Lakers basketball saw the team win five championships, with three players — Abdul-Jabbar, Johnson, and Michael Cooper — helping to lead to team to each one. While other coaches were around during this era, which ran from 1979-1991, Riley led them to four of those rings, while Paul Westhead was at the helm for the first one.

