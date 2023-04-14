For the second time in five seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will clash in the 3-6 matchup of the Eastern Conference’s first round. Just like 2019, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are figureheads for the Sixers, while Spencer Dinwiddie remains a lead guard for the Nets, albeit following recent pit stops with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.

Philadelphia wrapped up the regular season at 54-28, fifth in net rating (plus-4.3), third in offensive rating (118.3) and 10th in defensive rating (114.0). Brooklyn finished 45-37, 14th in net rating (plus-1.0), 14th in offensive rating (115.4) and 15th in defensive rating (114.5). After dealing Kevin Durant in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and a wealth of future draft picks, the Nets were 12-15, 22nd in net rating (minus-2.0), 23rd in offensive rating (113.8) and 17th in defensive rating (115.8).

Post-Durant trade, these teams met once, on Feb. 11, in Bridges and Johnson’s first games as Nets. Brooklyn led for more than 45 minutes, but its offense collapsed down the stretch, scoring just two points over the final 6:52, and the Sixers stole a victory, 101-98. That Feb. 11 defeat actually proved to be one of Brooklyn’s better defensive showings after reshaping its roster, only posting a better defensive rating than the night’s 112.4 mark seven times in 26 other games.

Despite the presence of Bridges, Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale and Nicolas Claxton in the rotation, the Nets struggled with cohesion and communication in their switch-heavy scheme. Against the Sixers, those aspects didn’t plague them. They bogged down some of the potency of the Embiid-Harden two-man game, flustered Tyrese Maxey inside the arc (4-of-11 shooting, 12 points) and closed out promptly against their litany of shooters. Embiid and Harden nonetheless thrived, totaling for 66 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Ahead of their series showdown, we’ll take a look at the keys for both teams, as well as X-Factors that could help swing the outcome to one side or the other.

Key for the Sixers

On March 4, in a riveting road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden dropped 38 points, 10 dimes, nine boards and one steal. In the ensuing 11 games he laced up for, he averaged 16.2 points on 52.1 percent true shooting. He also sat out four consecutive games in late March because of left achilles soreness. Since missing those contests, he’s looked better, though below All-NBA form, averaging 16.6 points on 57.2 percent true shooting.

Philadelphia needs him to be Embiid’s All-NBA co-star. His passing stirs the entire offense and primes the big fella for bucket after bucket off of ball-screens. Whether he can turn the corner on switches and out of pick-and-rolls against Brooklyn’s gut of defensively fluent wings, as well as Claxton, is crucial offensively.

According to Synergy, Harden ranked in the 84th percentile on points per possession in isolation during the regular season. He may not be the effervescent scorer of yesteryear, but he can still torch switches and ill-equipped defenders in space with his pull-up shooting, strength and craft. Brooklyn will switch a lot of his pick-and-rolls with Embiid, who has absolutely crushed mismatches this year and throughout his career.

If head coach Doc Rivers continues staggering Harden and Embiid, something he generally, consistently embraced after the All-Star Break, Embiid won’t be a release valve for Harden at every moment. He’ll have to get downhill and catalyze chances for himself and others to prop up Embiid-less minutes. If he can do that regularly, Philadelphia will be in good shape in the short- and long-term. If he can’t, the offensive potency that headlines its title chances and presumptive hopes of a comfortable Round 1 series become much more hazy.

Key for the Nets

Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn tumbled from 10th in offensive rating with Durant around to 23rd once he headed to the Phoenix Suns. The offense is predicated on a heavy diet of Bridges pull-up jumpers and Dinwiddie-Claxton pick-and-roll. In the 26 full games Bridges played for Brooklyn this season, he averaged a sizzling 27.2 points on 60.9 percent true shooting. The Nets tabbed him as their primary scoring option and he’s thrived. Maintaining that effectiveness in the playoffs, when defensive schemes and attention typically grow sharper and more pointed, will be a question for him to answer. Embiid also posed issues for Dinwiddie in pick-and-rolls when they met in mid-February. Do the Nets have a counter to spring him and Claxton loose downhill?