The Sixers Unveiled Their Absolutely Gorgeous 2019-20 Classic Edition Uniforms

We’re at the point of the NBA calendar where the biggest thing is what’s going to happen next season. There’s no looking back on the 2018-19 campaign, and the intensity that comes with the start of free agency has died down, so now, fans get to set their sights on what the league will look like in 2019-20.

It’s been known for some time that the Philadelphia 76ers will look a bit different next year, but for longtime fans of the team, Joel Embiid and co. will rock some rather familiar threads. The Sixers announced their Classic Edition uniforms from Nike for the upcoming campaign, making them one of 12 squads that will get this fifth set of threads.

These specific uniforms are meant to harken back to what Philadelphia’s 1970-71 squad wore for half the year. They feature red and blue trim along the outside with beautiful script lettering across the chest that reads “Seventy Sixers.” To help with the reveal of these threads, the Sixers turned to Embiid and Ben Simmons.

#Nike#Philadelphia 76ers
