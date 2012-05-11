Skullcandy’s ‘Respect The Beard’ T-Shirt

Do you need some way to honor the recently-crowned Sixth Man Of The Year, James Harden? You could go the traditional route and pick up an authentic jersey for the OKC swingman. But that’s not creative, and always pretty costly. Instead, you should head over to Skullcandy and scoop up one of these “Respect The Beard” t-shirts.

Introduced for the playoffs, these are retailing for $24.95 and feature a crew neck. A black tee is also available.

Will you be picking one up?

