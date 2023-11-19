Draymond Green Joined SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ To Explain Choking Rudy Gobert

Saturday night was a tough one for the Golden State Warriors as they lost their sixth straight game as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat them on their home floor for the second time in three days.

This time, they got buried by a career-best night from Chet Holmgren, who had 36 points including a spinning, fading, overtime-forcing three at the buzzer. In overtime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got wherever he wanted and led OKC to a 130-123 win. The Warriors have now given up 130 and 128 points in their two games since Draymond Green got suspended for throwing Rudy Gobert in a chokehold on Tuesday night two minutes into their the In-Season Tournament tilt with the Timberwolves, and they’ll need to manage the next three games without him. Green’s suspension came as little surprise to most given he is a habitual line-stepper and the league has steadily increased his punishments for each incident, but since the suspension we have not heard from the real Green.

That said, we did get to hear from the Saturday Night Live version of Draymond Green, as Devon Walker tossed on a graying beard and a Warriors hoodie to join Michael Che at the desk to make fun of Green’s refusal to be remorseful for any of his actions. He explains his longstanding beef with Gobert as having a 7-foot baguette in his face going “HON HON HON.” As Che walks Green through his history of on-court violence, he replies that when he sees his teammates in trouble, “I strangle that trouble” and that all he cares about is the “safety of my teammates.” Che then asks about him punching Jordan Poole when they were teammates, which leads to Che being added to Draymond’s hit list.