Someone Finally Beats The Sixers In Philly; John Wall Is Back

The best team in the NBA against the worst. Blowout right? But Washington grew tired of getting jumped and walking around embarrassed the rest of the day. So they put together by far their best performance of the season in their surprising 105-102 win over the Thunder. On a night where Andray Blatche got booed in the pre-game introductions, and then booed again just three minutes in when he started his lackadaisical routine by shooting air balls, eventually everything turned to gold because John Wall took over in the fourth quarter. This was sort of a homecoming for Kevin Durant (33 points), and you could tell he was pressing. The first four times he touched it, it went up, and then in the fourth – even before he missed a three at the buzzer that would’ve tied it – he was out of control at times. Wall (25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists) was hitting nearly every free throw, and making plays on offense, but it was the two charges he took on Durant that were really impressive. After the second one with under 40 seconds left, we’ve never seen him so hyped … Russell Westbrook probably wishes he could play against his whipping boy more often. While the second-year point was putting D.C. on his back, Westbrook was busy going off for 36 points and seven dimes. In two games against Wall last season, Russ had 53 points and 25 dishes … At the end of the first, Nazr Mohammed got confused with the game clock and the shot clock and airballed a midcourt shot with five seconds left instead of starting a two-on-one fastbreak. As our friend Ben Golliver from Blazer’s Edge pointed out, this was one of those instances straight out of 2K where you get a rebound, try to directionally pass, and instead watch as you’re putting up an 80-foot shot … According to Darnell Mayberry, Jeff Green showed up in the locker room after the game, and everyone on OKC clearly misses him … Jason Terry (who LOVED talking to us over the summer about hitting clutch shots) and Chauncey Billups (21 points, eight rebounds) traded potentially game-winning triples in the closing seconds of the Clippers’ 91-89 win over the defending champs, with the wing jumper from Mr. Big Shot coming with only one second left, enough to do Dallas in … Hubie Brown on Reggie Evans: “He’s one of these studs who can stay in the league forever because he rebounds, he plays defense and he’s a tough hombre” … Shannon Brown‘s H-O-R-S-E shot – a three in the final minute that bounced from the rim to the top of the backboard and then back through again – was the dagger in Phoenix’s three-point win over the Knicks, but Steve Nash was the story. He might already be the most popular player in New York, and he doesn’t even play there. The crowd had him juiced early, doing everything they could to suck up to him, and Nash was looking refreshed in scoring 16 in the first half before finishing with 26 points and 11 assists … The Spurs are thanking Tony Parker for their first road win. He dropped 16 (25 total, nine assists) after the end of the third quarter, and San Antonio beat the Magic in overtime 85-83. These aren’t your older bro’s Spurs; They blew three consecutive possessions in the final minute of regulation (something that used to never happen), and only survived after J.J. Redick‘s OT triple was ruled too late … Tim Duncan (17 points, 10 rebounds) was using every “old man at the Y” trick in the book against Dwight Howard (24 points, 25 rebounds). Howard was visibly frustrated, and was complaining to the refs that Duncan was shoving his knee up Howard’s ass the whole game … Sean Elliott actually questioned Howard’s defensive ability on air, saying he’s good on the weakside but that he’s yet to see him matchup and shut someone down. Umm… considering no one ever even tests him, and how the Magic are routinely near the top in team defense, we think he’s just fine in every way defensively. There’s a reason he’s won the Defensive Player of the Year three consecutive seasons … Keep reading to hear about how Andre Miller surprised Philly …
absolutely nothing, nothing made me happier than watching the mavericks lose the way they did after what happened toward the end of smack yesterday. i was a rental clippers fan for the night. the clippers didn't need cp3 to steal the hearts of the mavs.
oh and john wall … i said when he gets back on track people would snap back to their senses. did al you see the comments section in the “who’s better wall/rubio” ? guys were sniffing that rubio coke too much.
i feel like speaking on my knicks. some maverick fan pointed out that the knicks lost to a non playoff team (after I had to school him on what a non playoff team actually meant). i said to myself…okay? (the thunder just finished losing to the wizards.)
reason?
all because i mentioned how the bulls are a fragile championship contender due to the fact that it’s rose or bust..he wanted to bring the knicks in the picture. as weird and irrelevant as the knicks were to that subject, he did it. he wanted to contend my bulls argument on the premise that they beat the suns yesterday without rose. how silly is that? the suns are not a playoff team so I didn’t understand how much he actually thought that helped him out.
so then he says, the knicks aren’t that good themselves. yea…that came outta left field. the discussion wasn’t about who are nice teams. it was about the bulls’ prospects at a ring without their #1 man, rose. but for some odd reason, he wanted to talk about the knicks as if it related to that topic.
the knicks lost to the suns…but on a night where their main men shot 12-44, they lost by three, supporting my claim that his claim of the bulls beating the suns didn’t hold much weight cuz if it takes a 12-44 performance of a team’s top two stars for the suns to win by 3, why would he even point out to me that the knicks losing helped his reasoning? it took a blast from the past performance from booz and an outta nowhere performance from watson for the bulls to win the suns.
Maybe it’s because he feels jaded by Tyson chandler for leaving his mavs? Possibly.
iono beiber, if I’m picking a pg between wall and rubio TODAY, i’m picking rubio.
Always been more a fan of true PG’s. Wall’s situation isn’t the best, but no one on our team is gonna replace what rubes does. Wall scores a lot and doesn’t facilitate as much; doesn’t make anyone better. Scorers are a dime a dozen.
I don’t think this will even be close in 3 years though. Wall will be way better by then (if he ever gets some teammates)
Did the worst team in the league just beat the best team in the league? Anything can happen in the nba! Good win for Denver in Philly, they haven’t been great on the road. Chauncey earning his nickname in Clipperland, haven’t seen a big shot out of him in a while. Kidd blew the coverage on that play and left him wide open. My knicks lost again, it’s gonna be a long season. I wonder if Amare asked Nash to come chase a ring with him in the big apple. Their gonna need more than just him though.
@ ME
YEA, rubio is the better definition of “point guard” yes…wall is the better talent. what i mean by that is, well, look at these two players, in their primes, calderon and steve francis. francis may make more all star games, because he the betta talent, but calderon is way better and making teammates betters. even though francis was a triple double threat most nights, calderon is still more focused on moving the ball, finding teammates, etc.
Someone get Dwight a tissue. After a tutorial like that from Timmy, my man needs to watch the tape and learn everything he can from TD before he retires.
I get the feeling that when TD’s done playin, he’s gonna disappear into the sunset smokebomb-ninja-styles.
Anybody else catch NBA Tv’s replay of the 93 Eastern Conf semis Hornets vs Knicks gm 3? Dudes were ballin. I can’t believe I forgot how sick Zo n Ewing were. The post moves and defensive intensity was ridic. LJ, Muggsy, Gill, Johnny Newman, Mason, Starks, Oak, Doc…Playoff intensity musta been more intense back in the day cuz I got nervous just watchin the shyt
RUBIO NICE THOUGH don’t get me wrong. i posted a link one time of where i said he’d be a “for sure stud” …but i got heat for that cuz people said i was patting my back.
dont ban beibz, i kinda like his stupid comments.
rubio doing everything to win. who says he cant defend? took a couple of charges and been stealing like a thief.
too bad cp3 aint playing against the wolves. would love to see how rubio stack up against cp3/b-b-b-billups..
John Wall looking very good. A 18/8 isn’t out of the question.
like i’ve said before, rubio is refreshing player when it comes to young point guards, because he rather dish out than shoots.
@dime:
“Kevin Durant (33 points)… The first four times he touched it, it went up”
and
“The crowd had him juiced early, doing everything they could to suck up to him”
it’s like reading a dirty story in hustler magazine
I didn’t even read the whole article yet, but here is another one:
“Duncan was shoving his knee up Howard’s ass the whole game”
So basically andre miller and tim duncan are in the same category as paul pierce now. Old ass players some how getting it done even tho they move and acting like doddering old men. How are they still productive?!
Dallas seems right about the point where they will start beating good teams….
Joe jeezy like john must read dime and see all the flack he is catching…
god DAMN it Rick Carlisle….
WHY oh WHY would you draw up a play for a LOB against the team they call LOB city????? Who in the fuckin universe is gonna catch a lob OVER Blake Griffin or Deandre Jordan???? Thats a bad play call.
I know I know, only a second on the clock so the shot has to go up quick but shit….if theres any time a lob play AINT gonna work against it would be the LOB Angeles clippers. I wouldve rather seen Jet or Dirk or Kidd take a 3 from 5 feet behind the 3 pt line than to see them try and throw a pass over Griffins head lol Did they not see the oop Randy Foye threw to Griffin in the 1st half??? That shit was fuckin nasty. Mo Williams lit us the fuck up too. Good game but both teams were exhausted by the time the 4th quarter came around.
I dont know how the Mavs are come look comin into Utah tonight. That team is playin very good TEAM ball and have alot of good chemistry goin. Def gonna be a mental test to try and win in Utah. If the Jazz get out to a big lead early….it might be curtains already.
And the Knicks….LMAO. I wanna see the Knicks do good, but they need a true leader. Who is holdin who accountable on the defensive end??? I dont have league pass yet but I wanna watch more of their games and see if they ever play Zone D. Ppl 4get…..the zone was CRITICAL in us winning the chip against miami. Not the zone ALL the time but switchin up the scheme to confuse teams works when you got Chandler workin like a dog in the middle. But my bad….DanPhony only cares bout offense. And even THAT looks bad lately. Melo and STAT….What were they a combined 12 of 44 or some shit??? dudes needa pass the rock and get some fluid motion. I guess a true point would help that.
MAVS ALL DAY 214
Parker was tearing us to shreds last night and Jameer could do nothing (like he’s done nothing all year). we had to bring on Larry Hughes to guard Parker, and Hughes can’t do anything else so we were basically attacking with 4 guys!
with Von Miller looking a solid option as a Backup #2 and Redick improving every year, I think trading Jameer and J-Rich for a Starting PG would be a really smart move.
whether it’s Dre Miller, Steve Nash, or anyone really. we just need an actual floor general out there. someone who can get the ball to Dwight down low with more than 10 seconds left on the shot clock.
but Otis is an idiot, so I don’t expect it.
Dime:
Sean Elliot made a valid point against Dwight, he is great as a help defender. Let’s see how he plays straight man against Bynum….Although it was years ago, Yao routinely gave Howard buckets on the block! Howard is David Robinson 2.0 minus the mid-range jumper. Pair Howard with a Timmy Duncan type (superstar minus the ego.. like Rose) and he’s on his way to a chip but as the “man” he’s never winning a ring.
Last night, W-L wise, was a weird one in the League.
Champs losing to the Clips. Worst team losing to the best team. Spurs winning on the road. Sixers losing. Sacramento beating a quality Indy squad. Just weird.
Anybody else catch NBA Tv’s replay of the 93 Eastern Conf semis Hornets vs Knicks gm 3? Dudes were ballin.
^^^^^6
@ K Dizzle
I saw that! Brought me back to days of real grind it out basketball. One play Doc Rivers cut down the lane, caught the pass and punched on Zo lol Knicks had a squad 4 real. I love old school games. And yea Pat and Alonzo had true post up skills.
I callin dwight on the lakers. Let the haters’ nightmare begin.
Dapro:
Yao is 7’6 and Howard is 6’11.
anyway Dwight was a youngster still developing his game back then whereas Yao was right in the groove. if Yao from then met Dwight from now, I’d back Dwight to win the matchup even WITH Yao’s 7 inch height advantage.
Dwight does need a second all-star caliber player alongside him if he wants to win. since that’s clearly NOT going to be Jameer, trading him & J-Rich for someone that fits the bill is the way to go.
with a proper PG and a backup Big for Dwight, the Magic could win the East. they’d certainly give the Bulls a great series.
@BeiberNewz. Did u really just compare Steve Francis to a Jose Calderon….a factor to a non factor????!?!?
Glad the topic has turned back to basketball…
Cosign dag… last night must have been a full moon cuz some weird things were going on.
@beib
Take it easy on the Wall/Rubio thing. Nobody said Wall was garbage. People would just take Rubio over him, and you’re acting like that’s the most absurd thing you’ve ever heard. Pro-Rubio reasons make sense, just like pro-wall reasons make sense. Looking at his numbers, and seeing how active he is, Rubio is someone who could pull off a quad-double IN HIS ROOKIE YEAR… he could at least flirt with the feat, and you acting like everyone is crazy. It’s fine that you disagree, but what’s the point of jumping on here after Wall has a good game?
Rubio’s line was 9-8-7-6… those numbers don’t jump out at the fairweather fan but to any knowledgeable basketball head, it’s pretty damn impressive. He’s all over the court. The kid already has 7 games under his belt with 3 steals or more (most in the league). It all depends on what the individual is looking for in a point guard. Some people want the athleticism and scoring ability of Wall. Some people like the heady decision maker handling the ball. DIME brought that article up to spark conversation, not to see who’s right. It wasn’t a choice between Wall and Tony Douglas. You aren’t right, and the pro-rubio guys aren’t right. Quit acting like you are.
And IMO, Sean Elliott has a point. As mentioned above by Dapro, Yao gave it to Howard every time they played eachother. I read somewhere that Yao’s numbers vs Howard are better than his numbers vs. the rest of the league. It’s because the other teams double-teamed Yao, and because Yao always made the right play, he moved the ball. Orlando has Howard so they played Yao in single coverage, so Yao thrived against Howard.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe Howard is a very good defender, but if you look at the matchups he had against talented offensive centers in their prime (basically just Yao) Elliott has a point.
@mo
Dwight was winning defensive player awards when Yao was giving him the business. And Yao was playing on busted knees.
@ DaPro: dead on. Dime said Dwight had never been tested, but they apparently forgot that Yao pretty much shit on him whenever they played: [www.basketball-reference.com]
Yao had skill, finesse, and post moves that negated the severe athletic advantage Howard had.
Howard’s a good defensive player, but the reason he’s gotten DPOY three years running has more to do with his gaudy blocks than anything else.
But I hear eddy curry may play tonight! Can’t wait to see him in action
I hope the lakers beat the heat tonight ! Omg kobe may go off and it's on tnt?! That's popcorn and a game night! lebron got the stage wit wade out, and kobe always wants to beat lebron. His record aint good against lbj tho, but I think kobe gonna use that as fuel tonight. I hope la wins this, I can see chalmers going ham tho.
O and while thinking about the celtics trading the big 3, I bet that had da Cs been winning games , their value will be higher. Since they losing, their value doesn't look so good. And dey lookin for young players….good luck. I said a few days ago I would want to see dem trade the 3 sooner, keep rondo and build players around him. Rondo, even tho he is hated, can make players better than they are. For yrs ppl hav been saying the big 3 are done but they always outperform expectations because rondo is actually a good pg. Giv him credit. With a younger team, 3 yrs from now, rondo will be in his prime and the Cs can still be competitive. Unless they got hosed like the hornets and get players just because they young instead of taking health and skill into account. Aminu is doing shit, and gordon is mia. That draft pick better turn into drummond or they finished.
The best part about the friggin Chauncey shot was Jason Kidd jumping as hard as he could into Blake Griffin and he didn’t even move. Just blown coverage. And like Leroy Green said, that lob was terrible. NOBODY ON THE MAVS CAN GET UP FOR A DUNK ANYMORE!!! Worst play design ever. I wish Dirk would have gone for 40, but I’ll be ok.
LJ was a MAN before his back gave out. Even with no back he was still a Man. Watching Zo and Ewing was always fun because they beat the crap out of each other.
Beib – I’ve got nuthin but love for ya baby. *what you got* I got nuthin but love for ya honey. *yeah, whatever* I know you want lots of jewels and stuff. Back yards with swimming pools, bars with stools and stuff.
Agree with Dapro and Phileus. Sean Elliot made that comment because Dwight bit on Timmy’s little up and under and swiped down at the ball. No one’s seen THAT move from Timmy before… ever.
Stop hating on Sean. Ya’ll act like he SHOULDN’T be a homer. HIS NUMBER IS HANGING IN THE RAFTERS OF THE AT&T CENTER. Get over it.
What do you think, Celtic fans?
[espn.go.com]
Yao did whoop Dwight’s ass but I think he mighta been the only center to do that cuz everybody else in the past aside from Shaq(6-6 vs Dwight and he was OLD) got torched by Dwight.
@ Laker fans – light an extra candle for Bynum’s legs tonight cuz tonight’s an easy one for him vs Miami’s centers but he got Dwight on friday so this is about the time the injury sneaks up
Rubio had a nice line last night.. That’s what a prototypical PG should give you. Wall is an athlete that’s a good basketball..
Spurs with a nice road win – makes that Miami ass-whuppin’ a little easier to take. I have to admit, when I heard the announcers say Larry Hughes I had to rewind that shit to make sure it was the same dude.
@KDizzle and LEroy Green <—Last Dragon!!!
Yeah I peeped the Hornets vs Knicks game too. It's hard to turn that stuff off. Zo vs Ewing was just some good basketball on both ends of the court. And the refs let them men play like men.
But Larry Johnson is one of my all-time favorties. I even tried getting a gold tooth when i was 13 because of him. I had the part down the middle of my head and I tried to break every rim(adjusted of course lol) i dunked on. Dude was like the Ray Lewis of the NBA.
@DIME
we've gone over this many times on the comment section about Dwights defensive abilities. He's the best weak side shot blocker in the NBA. his hops, timing, length, and quickness combined are unmatched. But as far as a one on one defender I'm not sold. I hope that when the Magic play the Lakers, both big guys cover eachother one on one and the Lakers run the offense through Bynum. We'll finally get to see if they are legit big men. Until then, I guess the door to this debate will be left open.
In Dwights defense, he has dominated every other center in the NBA. But that doesn't include, big guys like Amare, Duncan, KG, LMA, Blake, Gasol, and Dirk who are labeled PFs. In my opinion, if Dwight is so good on defense, he should be switching out to guard those PFs too.
Just looking back to the finals match up of Dwight vs Gasol
Pau's line: 42mpg 18ppg 9rpg 2bpg 2apg 60%FG
Dwights line: 42mpg 15ppg 15rpg 4bpg 2apg 1.6spg 49%FG 4 fouls per game
Bynums line: 6ppg 4rpg 0.6bpg 36%FG 19mpg 4 fouls per game
I believe Bynum was injured of coming off injury in that finals so maybe that's why he played so little minutes. But that just means Dwight matched up with Gasol a lot more as they both played 42 min per game.
The stat that is most telling is the FG%. Dwight shot significantly lower in the finals (49%) vs Gasol than in 12 regular season games vs Gasol (61%FG). While Gasol shot %60FG in the finals vs Dwight (and his great defense) which is much higher than the 53%FG he shoots vs him in the Regular season.
[www.basketball-reference.com]
when was the last time Yao gave Dwight “the business” ?? coz Dwight has been getting better every year and, like I said, I’d wanna see him go up against Yao now.
and he only wins DPY for his blocks? puhlease. have you seen how secure the Magic are with him on the floor? and how insecure things get when he’s off it? he’s a stupendous defensive anchor and a worthy winner of DPY. stop hatin’.
as for Ainge breaking up the Big Three: I still can’t believe they traded Perkins away to KEEP the Big Three! Perkins and Rondo is a core you can build a team around.
Allen is the only one I’d keep, because with his style he could be contributing for years to come. PP and KG need to be moved on though. no joke.
I doubt the Celtics get anything worth much if they break up the team. They made the decision a few years back to go after rings now and deal with the downfall later. It’s later, the downfall is here/coming, and it is what it is. Nobody is going to give up good picks or young players for Pierce or KG. Ray can still play though.
Ok, I’m gonna make one last comment on the Rubio situation… I sat and thought about it, Rubio is a STUD. If he keeps developing at the rate he has been, he will easily be a top 3 PG within a year.
Where are all the Kobe haters? I’m waiting for yall. Fuck YOU!
