Someone Needs To Sign Gerald Green

07.04.09 9 years ago 48 Comments

Gerald Green

If you’ve followed what I’ve written over the past year on Gerald Green, then you already know I’m a fan. And while everyone has been targetting the Ben Gordon‘s and Hedo Turkoglu‘s of the world, it’s time for NBA GMs to focus on my man G-Money.

Yesterday Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman wrote a great piece on Green that you gotta check out. Basically it says that at only 23 years old, Gerald is just looking for his chance. After an impressive pre-season with Dallas and averaging 10.4 points in only 22 minutes per game when he was back on the Celtics, it’s evident that all he needs is the time to produce. Plus, with limited budgets, you can get Green for cheap with huge potential rewards and upside.

Would you take Green on your squad?

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagGERALD GREEN

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP