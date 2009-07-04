Someone Needs To Sign Gerald Green

If you’ve followed what I’ve written over the past year on Gerald Green, then you already know I’m a fan. And while everyone has been targetting the Ben Gordon‘s and Hedo Turkoglu‘s of the world, it’s time for NBA GMs to focus on my man G-Money.

Yesterday Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman wrote a great piece on Green that you gotta check out. Basically it says that at only 23 years old, Gerald is just looking for his chance. After an impressive pre-season with Dallas and averaging 10.4 points in only 22 minutes per game when he was back on the Celtics, it’s evident that all he needs is the time to produce. Plus, with limited budgets, you can get Green for cheap with huge potential rewards and upside.

Would you take Green on your squad?