Someone Needs To Sign Gerald Green

If you’ve followed what I’ve written over the past year on Gerald Green, then you already know I’m a fan. And while everyone has been targetting the Ben Gordon‘s and Hedo Turkoglu‘s of the world, it’s time for NBA GMs to focus on my man G-Money.
Yesterday Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman wrote a great piece on Green that you gotta check out. Basically it says that at only 23 years old, Gerald is just looking for his chance. After an impressive pre-season with Dallas and averaging 10.4 points in only 22 minutes per game when he was back on the Celtics, it’s evident that all he needs is the time to produce. Plus, with limited budgets, you can get Green for cheap with huge potential rewards and upside.
Would you take Green on your squad?
Yup.
I’d take him like a 4 rings shirt.
dudes got no handles what so ever
One question: What about his ATTITUDE?
the only guy in the nba that needs a dribbling coach….but I’d take him on the Cavs…he can have Kinsey’s spot.
He’d look great on the Raps… and in today’s Doug Smith (of the Toronto Star) Blog, he mentions that a Raps insider gave him a short list of guys they are interested in tendering minimum offers to, Green was on the list. Personally I’d easily take him on the Raps, he’s clearly learned a lot of life lessons, and he seems like he’d be worth the investment.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Oh shit, this was actually a serious article? Damn.
PS: There’s no saving this piece of crap. I remember yall wrote about him last year too, saying that he finally found a place in Dallas, and that all he need is a place where his talents were emphasized. Hmm.. I think that run lasted for about, what 8-10 games? Then it’s back to the same routine again: back to the end of the bench, because kid cannot fucking fit into a system. It doesn’t matter if his Dime’s ‘man’ or whatever, THERE’S NO SAVING GERALD GREEN. Period. Stop trying.
@All The Haters
Read Darnell Mayberry’s article. His attitude is fine, and he will be a legit player in this League. Wait and see…
I would prefer him on my squad rather than some one like Marion who wants large $$$’s…
Some one will take a chance on him in this current economic climate – if he really wants it he will get it done for minimum wage…Time to spend some quality time with the spalding G Money
Could be a good fit for the teams in need of a deep bench like Memphis and Minny
sign him to the bulls…
He’s another Trevor Ariza type player. Bring him to the Lakers for the league minimum and we’ll be making him a Multi-Millionaire in 2 years. That’s what we do!
All he needs is a work ethic. He’s nothing like Ariza. All that said, I’d love to see him on the Raps at the minimum.
i watched him for 2 years when he was in boston and he did show alot of potential. hell of an athlete, good range on his jumper too.
Thats the ugliest fucking pic I ever seen. That green reminds me of rotten teath and spinach laced shit.
Send him back to the Celtics! Maybe a bit of Garnett and Allen love is all he needs.
@ dime lmao boy green must pump alot of money your way… a legit player…lmao thats so awesome… wow… talk about taking a credibility hit… at least i know im an idiot…
gerald green would make a great import, in europe and especially in asia. it would help his confidence a lot too
Colangelo take note, sign this dude. Green and Derozan would make for good sparring partners in practice. Anyway, I drooled over the kid’s potential while he was with Boston. He had smooth form on his jumpshot and nice stroke. He just needs confidence. Raptors sign him!!! Low cost big reward.
go get him bulls
Haha great post 6.
Laker Nation is right, cept he’s not really like Ariza. That being said, he should sign on for the min, and we’ll give him a career.
I can’t understand why this magazine is determined to defend every whiny ass bitch of an overhyped swing man. seriously.
Do they have a template for this kind of article where they just plug in different names? “He’s actually a really good guy, he’s just never found a system that suits him.” type shit.
Good players fit themselves into systems, not the other way around.
Gerald got a ton of potential,I’d pick him up. He never shown to have a bad attitude, an just cuz he dont mix dudes up like AI or a Skip dont mean he dont have handles. Put it this way his handles get him where he need to go to put the ball in the hole. Gerald need to go to a squad that can help him get better an at the same time let him show it, Dallas an Boston at the time COULDNT DO IT.Its players way worst then him holdin on in the league, an they have way less talent!Give him a fair shot an see what happens.
He’s athletic enough if he commits to playin D I think I speak for Danny Ferry, Lebron, and the rest of Northern Ohio when I say we’ll take him.
And seriously, what does this kid do to warrant an article saying he should be signed?
Tell a random reporter that he is ‘determined’ and he is ‘hungry to prove everybody wrong’? That’s your fucking criteria, Dime?
If that’s your drive to post this kind of shit,maybe you ought to do a ‘Somebody should sign Ostertag’.
[www.azcentral.com]
“I know I can still play,” said Ostertag, whose wife is from the Valley. “It’s just a matter of getting back into shape. I can still play. I can put in 10 or 15 minutes a game, get some rebounds and block some shots.” – Greg Fucking Ostertag, talking to a random reporter and warranting that some sports website would actually believe him.
Start typing, boys!
the raptors? isn’t he just derozan a few years from now?
four years,four different teams…
Me thinks you the problem.
Your footwork and jumper are average,your handles are mmmehh.Take whatever deal you can get in or out of the L and work on your damn fundamentals.your vert’s not in doubt bro..It’s EVERYTHING else.Ask Ariza.
cavs should get him.
gerald green sucks. plain and simple.
his attitude aint the problem; its his game. his game sucks.
the only thing he can do is dunk on a break-away situation.
c’mon dime. get off it and realize the kid just plain sucks. everyone else has realized it. when will you? put him in the smush parker class…
your kidding right…. :
green is wack.
I have lost all respect for this writer.
Hornets need to pull the trigger on picking him up. Their style and Byron Scotts’ intensity should help him at this stage. I don’t know the whole story, but if he does have some sort of attitudinal issue that’s new to me. John Lucas, Doc, and even Rick C in Dallas gave him kudos on work ethic, but focus on D is always the issue. He was getting minutes, but then just DROPPED out of the rotation. I couldn’t understand it. Antoine Wright and Matt Carroll were the better answers on the wing? I don’t see it, but maybe he just doesn’t have it upstairs. I just remember hearing the work he put in with Coach Lucas.
Teams that fit best:
Bobcats – real coaching
Hornets – really need a SG with range and can run, tough coach
Heat – He could be very productive off the bench.
Cavs – Shaq and Bron will appreciate his talents and he will fill those lanes to finish and spot up.
Indiana – Tough Coach who loves shooting the 3. The whole team is developing their D, so he would fall right in.
He was already on my team (Rockets)
I never liked him coming straight out of High School
If your a 1st round lottery pick and your ONLY defining moment came from winning the Slam Dunk contest, then you’re basically a flop
he got athletic ability and a decent jump why not attempt to develop him into a defensive specialist who can rebound and shoot while he improves his handle (i don’t know about his handles but others have said there are shaky)
lol at post 25 – awesome!
@Kudabeen…He can’t dribble & his bball iq skills are still in high school. Plain & simple. The cat has all talent in the world, but he can’t seem to put it all together for one reason or another. G-Money is an better ATHLETE than wright & carroll but b-ball iq wise?? Not right now. And this is coming from a Dallas fan where we need more players like him and jho. But he still has time and I hope it all comes together for him.
I always thought he was good and had tons of potential, no idea why teams just don’t seem to want him.
Because you’re wrong and he’s wack.
the guy has amazing hops and a very good jumper, but he has hte IQ of a snail and the handles of a 7 footer….
i want to see him (like james white) succeed because thy are great too watch, but unless they put in the effort on d, handles, learning hte game, and other assets he’ll just be a 2 trick pony, dunks and a jumper, with glaring weaknessess
Like with everything else, it’s about the politics. A player has to have skills, just to be drafted into the NBA, over thousands of others. Gerald Green was drafted from H-town, right out of high school and when given the opportunity to play, he has done just that. But he’s gotta get playing time – Opportunity, opportunity , opportunity! He was still a rookie when he won the slam dunk contest. He is a scoring machine and is becoming a better defensive player. All you haters out there (who have probably never stepped foot on a professional basketball court), just stay tuned, the best is yet to come with G-Money. It’s time to go Green!
@QQ and those like him
its amazing to see how quick people like u are to literally SHIT all over any player struggling to make it….people like u LOVEEEE to go fucking irrate about a player they only slightly know from recent play that they’ve never followed and only recently googled to find out career stats and use those to judge them as if they were god himself…not every player should have to be a super star to gain a bit of respect from the internet brave nerd raged forum bashers that just go around saying someone is trash and screw you if you think otherwise blah blah blah….you talk mess on this guys attitude when urs is just as bad….you make threads like this not worth commenting on…
post 40 FREAKING AGREE!!!!!!!
well put big dog
See –
This is why the NBA shouldn’t be afraid to use the D-League the way MLB uses MiLB, or, more aptly – how the NHL uses the AHL.
Gerald Green at 18 or 19 wasn’t ready. He wanted to cash in, so he skipped college, but he needed playing time to improve. He should have spent a whole season plus in the D-League working on his game. Playing 30+ minutes a game. Being put in tough situations against other professionals. Instead, he just hasn’t had a chance to develop. Practice just is NOT the same as game experience.
The 1-year college rule sort of improves this a little bit, but I still think that teams who learn to use the D-League properly will have an advantage, esp in getting the most out of their 7th and 8th men.
So, where did Gerald Green end up? Nowhere? Let’s see, 4 teams in 4 years and no one has picked him up this year? Kind of sends up a red flag, doesn’t it?
Defense was not a word in Green’s vocabulary. Or in his skill set. And obviously teams feel he is not coachable, hence getting passed around the NBA like a drunk slut at a frat party. Good for a quick fuck but nothing long term.
He made a HUGE mistake not going to college for a year.
He’s a defensive liability. If he could not pick it up after a few years in Boston, he’s not going to get it period.
Also, his dribbling is suspect and rebounding non=existent.
But he can still play in the D league for a few years and possibly find a fit. Playing the bench on NBA teams the last 4 years has hurt him.
Great talent and huge upside….below average handles…not a good passer (actually could be, no way to tell as he has only thrown 17 passes in his entire life), ….doesn’t play any defense…. one of the worst basketball IQ’s I’ve ever seen.
Will likely go down as the biggest waste of talent EVER.
I think Gerald green has tremendous potential. He just needs the right coaching and he needs to use his potential.
Gerald Green, is a true reason why these kids should go to college first. He was drafted right out of high school, The 18th overall pick which means a lot of money was thrown his way to ride the bench. He needs to be taught how to play this game beyond a high school level. Granted he did win the slam dunk contest, but I can go to plenty of playground and see people that dunk much better than him. My point is that he is right where he belongs, and should start looking at a back up career, because his NBA career is going to go very far AT ALL!!!!!!!!