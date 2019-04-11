Spalding Will Release A Snakeskin-Inspired Basketball To Honor Kobe Bryant

04.11.19 1 hour ago

Spalding

Kobe Bryant has made a brand out of his Mamba Mentality. From a puppet that pops up during ABC games to a training facility for athletes in the Los Angeles area, Bryant has tried hard to cultivate an association between he and the snake he named his alter ego after.

For those that identify with Bryant and his Mamba Mentality, the now-retired Laker legend partnered with Spalding to release a special edition basketball. Spalding revealed the ball earlier in the month, and it officially goes up for sale for Spalding MVP members on the company’s website on Friday morning. The rest of the limited run will then go on sale for $125 at 1 p.m. EST for non-MVP members and at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ website.

“The Mamba Mentality is what defined me throughout my career,” Bryant said in a release. “Spalding understands that product quality is a big part of that mentality.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTSpalding
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP