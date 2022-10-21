curt miller
Report: The Sparks Will Hire Former WNBA Coach Of The Year Curt Miller Away From The Sun

The Los Angeles Sparks are no longer in the market for a head coach. After parting ways with coach and general manager Derek Fisher 12 games into the 2022 campaign, L.A. finished up the year with Fred Williams at the helm for the remaining 24 contests in an interim role en route to a 13-23 record.

Now, the Sparks have come to terms with one of the top head coaches in the league to fill the first seat on their bench. According to Chris Haynes and Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports, Los Angeles has tabbed Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller as the next in line to become their coach.

The news of Miller’s impending move from one coast to the other was confirmed by Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports.

The move marks a return to the franchise that gave Miller a chance to break into the NBA, as he made the jump from a head coach in the college ranks to a gig as an assistant coach with the Sparks in 2015. After one year, Miller took the head coaching job in Connecticut, where he has turned the Sun into a constant postseason contender — they missed out during his first year at the helm and have not missed ever since. The team has accrued a 136-86 record during his tenure, and in both 2017 and 2021, Miller was named the WNBA’s Coach of the Year.

×