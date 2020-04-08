Spencer Dinwiddie Laid Out A Detailed Plan Of What He’d Do As Player-GM Of The Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are currently searching for a new executive vice president of basketball operations, as they finally appear ready to move on from the Gar Forman-John Paxson duo as their top basketball decision makers. On Wednesday, we learned five of the names the Bulls have brought in for virtual interviews, including some formerly disgraced executives in Danny Ferry and Bryan Colangelo, both of whom were ousted from their last full-time jobs for very different reasons.

Arturas Karnisovas, currently the GM in Denver, is the presumptive frontrunner for the job, which isn’t surprising given his track record with the Nuggets, but also the fact that he’s currently not the lead decision maker in the organization, operating below VP Tim Connelly. However, there is another name that would like to throw his hat in the ring for the position: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

It’s come to my attention the @chicagobulls need a GM. If you say pretty please I just might come back as first ever player/GM 🤙🏾 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Dinwiddie, like so many of us, is clearly very bored and was thrilled to have something to occupy his time, and about 50 minutes after his first tweet (a time period he clearly was figuring out a grand plan) he fired off a thread about what he would do as the player-VP of the Chicago Bulls — starting with some good old fashioned tampering in the form of inking himself to a max deal after signing with Rich Paul, provided Klutch promises to bring Anthony Davis home to Chicago.

First order of business we’d have to trade Satoransky for Dinwiddie and also appoint him GM. But we gonna need a pick too because Dinwiddie gets buckets. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Second order of business Call rich Paul. Agree to sign with Klutch for my max deal if he delivers AD. S/T: Thad, Felicio, Wendell and a 1st? 🤔 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Ps. For the bench 6, I’d just keep all the fan favorites. Blakeny, Shaq, Hutchinson, Gafford. 2 vets. Jared Dudley types for lockeroom chemistry. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Another vet 3/D like Terrence Ross or Marcus morris (added toughness). See how much cap space I have for mook. Maybe a discount because of title chances — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

MOST IMPORTANT THING: We are opening up transparent communication with AD, he gonna be running things on the low 🤣 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

4 Main reserves: harkless, coby, lotto pick, Lauri.

1 vet. 3 Super talented youth. If AD needs more vets we adjust and go all in. We also collaborating on the coach decision. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

THEY CALL ME JACKIE MOON 🗣 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Oh It’s on 😈 I submit to any and all Twitter audits @chicagobulls https://t.co/c4xeEqJlaN — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

I see no reason why the Bulls should not explore this possibility. The man, who was a one-time member of the organization when he played for its G League squad, clearly has a plan, even if we can debate how successful the roster he wants to piece together would be, and that is more than we can say about the Bulls front office for the better part of two decades. I fully endorse Dinwiddie as player-VP because, if nothing else, it would be chaos and I like chaos.