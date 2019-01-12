Spencer Dinwiddie Honored Drake With His Newest Custom Kicks

01.11.19 33 mins ago

Getty Image

In the past couple of seasons, Spencer Dinwiddie has really come into his own as an NBA player. Last year, he was a finalist for the vaunted Most Improved Player award, and he entered this season as one of the Nets’ most important pieces as they look toward the future.

His play on the court has lived up to the expectations, so far. He’s posting career highs in points (17.1) and efficiency (45.9 percent) as his workload and responsibilities have increased, and as Brooklyn, at 21-22 for the season, clings to the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

Amid all this, Dinwiddie’s sneaker game has stayed on point, as well. In fact, it’s launched into the stratosphere when it comes to kicks. As part of a season-long project with custom sneaker-maker Kickasso, Dinwiddie plans to wear a different pair of specially-designed shoes each game, with away games typically paying homage to local black icons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDrakeSpencer DinwiddieTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.11.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 4 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP