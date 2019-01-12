Spencer Dinwiddie Honored Drake With His Newest Custom Kicks

Getty Image

In the past couple of seasons, Spencer Dinwiddie has really come into his own as an NBA player. Last year, he was a finalist for the vaunted Most Improved Player award, and he entered this season as one of the Nets’ most important pieces as they look toward the future.

His play on the court has lived up to the expectations, so far. He’s posting career highs in points (17.1) and efficiency (45.9 percent) as his workload and responsibilities have increased, and as Brooklyn, at 21-22 for the season, clings to the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

Amid all this, Dinwiddie’s sneaker game has stayed on point, as well. In fact, it’s launched into the stratosphere when it comes to kicks. As part of a season-long project with custom sneaker-maker Kickasso, Dinwiddie plans to wear a different pair of specially-designed shoes each game, with away games typically paying homage to local black icons.