Spurs Win 2014 NBA Finals; Kawhi Leonard Wins MVP

The better team won. Going into the 2014 NBA Finals, many conceded the Spurs — with their league-leading bench — were the better team, but the Heat had the best player in LeBron James. The Spurs team proved far superior than the lone brilliance of James, defeating the Heat four games to one with Sunday night’s 104-87 victory in Game 5 to claim the NBA Finals that slipped out of their fingers last year.

They’re presenting the trophy to the Spurs now, and we’ll have more for you, but for now let’s all just bask in the glow of this amazing Spurs team, including Tim Duncan — winning his fifth title in 17 seasons and first since 2007, Gregg Popovich winning his fifth as coach in his 18th season, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, each winning their fourth title, and Kawhi Leonard, the 2014 NBA Finals MVP on Father’s Day, six years after losing his own father.

This title should bring a tear to your eye like it has for us.

Kawhi Leonard with a rare smile. Congrats young man! pic.twitter.com/J5G2lpBHSd — Sports Pics (@TheSportPics) June 16, 2014

