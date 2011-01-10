Spurs hang on to beat toughest rival; Cavs go from bad to worse

Apparently the Timberwolves are to the Spurs what the Bobcats were to the Celtics a couple years ago. Remember when the ‘Cats were generally bad, but somehow managed to always give the Big Three C’s a hard time? Last night’s Spurs/Wolves game was the third time in three matchups this year that the game went down to the wire, and the third time San Antonio walked out with a close win … Midway through the fourth quarter, Antonio McDyess hit a standstill baseline jumper (the guy used to have a 40-something-inch vertical) to put the Spurs up seven, and after Kevin Love responded with a hook shot, Manu Ginobili (21 pts, 7 rebs, 4 stls) snatched an offensive rebound and everybody in blue forgot about him, leaving him alone for a baseline J to make it a seven-point game again. Minnesota rallied, and with 1:30 remaining trailed by three. On a crucial possession, a tipped pass cost K-Love (18 pts, 17 rebs) what would have been an open straightaway trey, then Love tried to sneak a bullet pass around Tim Duncan that TD intercepted like Ed Reed. After George Hill gave the ball right back on a turnover, Luke Ridnour missed a three. Manu missed a runner on the other end, and with 9 seconds left, the Wolves had one more shot. Ridnour and Love couldn’t get anything on a pick-and-pop, so Anthony Tolliver ended up with the rock and airballed a three … Back home after an eventful Eastern road trip — losses to New York and Boston, barely beating Indiana, Gregg Popovich nearly challenging his whole team to a fight — the Spurs still had some little internal issues. Tony Parker was barely a factor (11 pts, 4 asts), and Pop benched him for a long time after a play where TP could have taken a charge from Love but stepped out of the way. Yeah, you want your guys to sacrifice for the W, but c’mon: Would you step in front of Kevin Love if you were built like Parker? … And keep in mind Michael Beasley sat out the entire second half with an ankle injury. So this wasn’t even a full-strength Wolves squad … No matter how good your best players are, it’s always better to play 5-on-5 instead of 3-on-5. The Miami Heat had to learn that lesson again, as they went into Portland against the always-patchwork Blazers and got all they could handle. Bottom line: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh alone can’t knock off a team that gets key contributions from LaMarcus Aldridge, Nic Batum, Marcus Camby, Wes Matthews, Patty Mills and pretty much everybody else who stepped on the court … Oh wait, yes they can. Miami still won despite their Big Three scoring 89.7 percent of the team’s points …
Early Smack. Good stuff.
People complained about a particular game or a particular team/player not getting any love on smack…but then complained about the 2-page smack.
which which is which
early smack…it was a wrestling match lakers vs knicks..
Lebron went into eff you mode. He’s a douche why can’t he play like a villain and a douche. “The Decision” is making him play better ball – no more fans kissing his ass now unlike his Cleveland days. Everyone’s hoping they lose.
Miami just goes on those manufactured 7-0 runs. Scary shit. Still picking Boston though, unless KG can’t return 100%.
Props to Aldridge for just destroying Bosh at the post. This is still the reason why Heat will have trouble winning chip this year.
@4:
Yes I agree that Bron has just been killing it, and overall, being the villain has actually helped his game, but come on now. As long as Austin Burton here, we wil always have a Bron ass kisser. Don’t insult the Master of Bron Ass Kissery.
And damn seeing ‘Spurs’ toughest rival’ and ‘T-Wolves’ just won’t ever make sense. Ever.
@5,
Hahaha, you’re right. Bron has too many kiss-ass fans like AB. Right now, most road fans just want to see him smacked. Someone fouled Bron hard and people were cheering. But then Bron came out with a flurry to silence the crowd. I respect that – similar to when Kobe destroyed Denver when they were doing the rapist jeers.
And can we just get the Melo trade over with?
Eish Cavs… Best player Andy? Times is tough for real
Yeah wow all those Bron ass kissers must be happy! Like the people who gave him the MVP twice in a row and the folks who gave him and Wade co-players of the month honors for December. Yeah guess I’m an ass kisser too sigh.
Man, Andrew Bynum becoming a beast again. Give him another 4 weeks so he can regain his old beast status. Then it is just feeding him the ball and take it from there.
All these “Lebron ass-kisser” comments are just kinda funny. Lebron just annihilated the Blazers tonight and there could have been much stronger statements in Smack about it. And it’s not just about this game. He’s been pretty amazing lately but if something good is said about him there are people all over the place bitching about anyone that likes Lebron. So strange.
Anyway, yeah Bynum is getting into form it seems. We’ll see if Kobe can stomach giving him 10+ shots a game though
MAn o MAn
wat a wrestling match between lakers n knicks.
i wish ron would of killed someone.
that would of been the iceing on the cake from such an ass whooping.
Kobe goin killa mode again. bless his soul
It’s a good thing Mcdyess and Blair don’t ever score 30 points apiece, otherwise we’d be hearing the
“blair doesn’t have any acl’s” and “Mcdyess used to have a 40something vertical”
about 30 times a game!
WSo, Dime spent 300+ words on the Miami game but clearly didnt even watch the incredibly entertaining GS/LAC game? NICE going.
I totally agree with everyone saying being a douche’ has helped Bron’s game out big time. Nice to see him finally embracing his image, what with the Heatles and all. Now if only if only he gets that post game.
The Clips are my 2012 OKC Thunder, they just seem prime to break out. Watching their games they have gotten confidence and a swag going and that can take a team places.
My question of the day, which PF deserves an All-Star place more K-Love, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge all 3 are killing it but only LMA is on a decent team. Decisions decisions.
LeBron and the Heat are doing what their sposed to be doing, being the bad guys and generally looking unstoppable ……. then thers Dime acting like they were at a disadvantage and overcame the odds because they get less contribution from their bench guys. lol.
This Melo trade needs to happen soon, it makes no sense for anyone involved but its bin sooo drawn out that its time to get it over and done with.
No mention of the Artest choke down and close line wtf
I’m amazed how amazed Dime is when Lebron, Wade and Bosh score the bulk of the Heat’s points each game. No shit, sherlock! They probably score 80% or more of the Heat’s points every game!
But I say 3 cannot beat 5 (or more) quality guys, so in the playoffs the Heat will not get out of the East with their current team. Boston, Orlando, Atlanta or the Bulls will take them down, bank on it. (I would love to see Atlanta play the Heat in the playoffs this year; Miami simply is not winning that 7 game series this year; I don’t give a shit about Atlanta’s struggles in the 2nd round the last couple of years–and neither do the Hawks players.)
Dime’s big focus on Miami, the Lakers and Boston really is getting pretty boorish this year.
Whats up with all this talk about lebron being a douche has made him play better? He’s always been a douche
@Mtx
But this is the year he finally embraced it
@stunnaboy2k11
thats what i am talking about. he is my ray felton of the east. Ray just one step behind the guys that will get the nod (Rose, Rondo)just like LMA is in the west (Gasol, Dirk). D. West int having the kinda year to make it to the all star game but you cant overlook Love, Griffin, Milsap and Randolph. I think LMA is third best in the west right now
damn dime jus cant wait to hate on the knicks..when they beat the spurs they got like 2 lines and a backhanded compliment..i guarantee if the heat beat the spurs they wooda got their own smack separate from all other games..
i think i know what happened…now that the knicks are good again they got a lot more press at the games and dime doesn’t get access all over the arena no more..u guys salty cuz u gotta sit allllll the way up top in the press box???the shitty seats all the way at the end…why u mad son??hahaha
It seems to me, as well as Miami is playing, that they are blowing their wad too early. They seem to be under so much pressure to win and prove everybody wrong that I would be very surprised if they were able to maintain this success well into the playoffs. Their minutes are high and their starters seem to be in the game even when the victory is well in hand. We’ll see.
@Stunnaboy – I think that Lebron relishes this new role, he doesn’t have to act anymore, he can be a douche and not care what anybody thinks.
I gotta say they are winning all the close games but that is alot of PT for those 3 guys, we’ll see as the season ends and playoffs start how that works out.
Should Tim Duncan make the AS team? He’s defintely down in numbers and not playing as many minutes while Love and Griff have blown up this year, and LMA has stepped up with Roy down and probably out.
I love TD and his game but I don’t think he should be an AS this year.
it’s all fine when your big 3 is scoring 90% of your points but what happens when one of them gets hurt before or during the playoffs?
first round exit.
Can all the bron haters just admit the heat’s current streak is pretty damn impressive and it just pisses u off cause u were so happy when they were 9-8. This shit is ridiculous.
I dont see anything wrong with Bron, Wade, and Bosh scoring the majority of the heats points. Its not like the other guys are great scorers and it didnt work at the begining of the season when Jones/House were getting 20pts in a game. Their system doesnt seem like it’ll work in the playoffs because its too much one on one without using the post at all, but we shall see. Jordan, Pip, Kukoc ~ Shaq and Kobe ~ Kobe, Gasol all score a large percentage of their teams points and won multiple chips. Its just a matter of how its done and if the role players on MIA are ready to step up like Kerr, Horry, Fisher when its time.
I don’t have a problem with Bosh, Wade and Bron scoring all of our points, but we at least need guys like Miller and Jones to be a threat in terms of spreading the floor and preventing double-teams. As long as the other guys do their job defensively, we can rely on the Big Three to do all the scoring.
please melo hold out for the knicks