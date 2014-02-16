Marco Belinelli Wins Tiebreaker Over Bradley Beal To Claim 3-Point Shootout Title

Damian Lillard didn’t win this one. And Stephen Curry, a favorite for many, didn’t even make it out of the opening round after connecting on a disappointing 16 shots even with the money ball-only rack on the short corner. Instead it was sweet-shooting Spurs guard Marco Belinelli that won the 2014 Foot Locker NBA Three-point Shootout after an impressive showing in the final round and a tie-breaker against Wizards second-year guard Bradley Beal.

Beal led the way in round 1, scoring 21 with six 2-point bonus shots. Defending champ Kyrie Irving was as disappointing as Curry, scoring a paltry 16 as he joined a group of big names, Lillard, Kevin Love, Kyrie and Arron Afflalo were the others, to be eliminated in the opening round. But in the final round between Beal and Belinelli, they both scored 19. Beal had to hit his last six money ball shots to tie Belinelli as it was the high-point of the Saturday night festivities to that point.

So it went to the tiebreaker, where Belinelli walked away with it after netting 24 to Beal’s 18. But it should also be noted, Belinelli air-balled three shots during the competition, and still walked away the shootout champ..

Here’s Beal’s final round in the tiebreaker:

And here’ Belinellli’s winning 24-point tiebreaker round:

