Star NBA Rookies Show Out During Surprise Dunk Contest

09.06.13 5 years ago

Yesterday, adidas announced the latest additions to their basketball roster, rookies Ben McLemore (Sacramento Kings), Steven Adams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Shabazz Muhammad (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tony Snell (Chicago Bulls), Tim Hardaway Jr. (New York Knicks), Erik Murphy (Chicago Bulls) and Peyton Siva (Detroit Pistons). To celebrate at the adidas Village yesterday afternoon, McLemore, Muhammad, Hardaway Jr. and Siva dropped a pretty sick dunk contest.

Who won this?

