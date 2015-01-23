The 2015 NBA All-Star Starters Announced; Kyle Lowry Overtakes D-Wade

The 2015 All-Star starters have finally been announced, and there hasn’t been much of a change since the early January returns. Except, Stephen Curry has overtaken LeBron James as the leading vote getter overall, and Kyle Lowry has leapfrogged Dwyane Wade to be named an Eastern Conference starter in the backcourt with John Wall. All the 2015 NBA All-Star starters and final voting results after the jump.

Lowry had already overtaken Kyrie Irving — last year’s All-Star Game MVP — for third place among Eastern Conference guards, but he was still 100,000 votes shy of passing Wade and earning his first starting nod. With the help of a social media campaign involving Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Drake, but not Justin Bieber, Lowry finished with 805,290 votes to Wade’s 789,839.

Also of note, LeBron James — the leading vote getter with the Heat the last few years, was overtaken by Stephen Curry in the last two weeks for the overall vote lead; Curry finished with 1,513,324 votes, and LeBron with 1,470,483.

Here are the starters and their vote tallies:

WEST

Frontcourt:

Anthony Davis (1,369,911)

Blake Griffin (795,121)

Marc Gasol (700,615)

Backcourt:

Stephen Curry (1,513,324)

Kobe Bryant* (1,152,402)

EAST

Frontcourt:

LeBron James (1,470,483)

Pau Gasol (974,177)

Carmelo Anthony (647,005)

Backcourt:

John Wall (886,368)

Kyle Lowry (805,290)

And here are the final vote results (holy hell Marcin Gortat was fourth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players?!):

It’s time to start second-guessing the fans (‘MELO, GORTAT), and talking about All-Star snubs, but at least they got it right with Lowry, even though there’s not a single Hawk on this list and they’ve got the second-best record in the NBA.

*Mamba will most likely be replaced by James Harden after it was revealed today he tore his rotator cuff.

Who was the biggest snub by the fan voting?

