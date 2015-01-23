The 2015 NBA All-Star Starters Announced; Kyle Lowry Overtakes D-Wade

The 2015 All-Star starters have finally been announced, and there hasn’t been much of a change since the early January returns. Except, Stephen Curry has overtaken LeBron James as the leading vote getter overall, and Kyle Lowry has leapfrogged Dwyane Wade to be named an Eastern Conference starter in the backcourt with John Wall. All the 2015 NBA All-Star starters and final voting results after the jump.
Lowry had already overtaken Kyrie Irving — last year’s All-Star Game MVP — for third place among Eastern Conference guards, but he was still 100,000 votes shy of passing Wade and earning his first starting nod. With the help of a social media campaign involving Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Drake, but not Justin Bieber, Lowry finished with 805,290 votes to Wade’s 789,839.
Also of note, LeBron James — the leading vote getter with the Heat the last few years, was overtaken by Stephen Curry in the last two weeks for the overall vote lead; Curry finished with 1,513,324 votes, and LeBron with 1,470,483.
Here are the starters and their vote tallies:
WEST
Frontcourt:
Anthony Davis (1,369,911)
Blake Griffin (795,121)
Marc Gasol (700,615)
Backcourt:
Stephen Curry (1,513,324)
Kobe Bryant* (1,152,402)
EAST
Frontcourt:
LeBron James (1,470,483)
Pau Gasol (974,177)
Carmelo Anthony (647,005)
Backcourt:
John Wall (886,368)
Kyle Lowry (805,290)
And here are the final vote results (holy hell Marcin Gortat was fourth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players?!):
It’s time to start second-guessing the fans (‘MELO, GORTAT), and talking about All-Star snubs, but at least they got it right with Lowry, even though there’s not a single Hawk on this list and they’ve got the second-best record in the NBA.
*Mamba will most likely be replaced by James Harden after it was revealed today he tore his rotator cuff.
Who was the biggest snub by the fan voting?
klay, and harden should probably be in consideration of kobes injury replacement.
East has great guards but front court wise Melo and Pau get the nods because really who else do you vote for? Marcin Gortat? Oh wait… exactly
Bosh, Vucevic, Hortford, Milsap, Monroe/Drummon…all could have made a case, but year the East records don’t motivate much excitement for votes.
To me Milsap and Vucevic deserved it, then Drummond before Melo and Pau but yeah no one really stood out and then it became the name game right? Well I have to vote for more front court, these guys have been there before… click click.
Carmelo Anthony is a marketing/overhyped joke, who’s team is under yen wins. Who are you trash talking
Gortat? You mean the Polish /machine who Washington signed to get to he record they are now.. 2nd in the east. Yea… that Gortat. He’s not a free throw line dunker, but essential to the Wizards. Wake up.
bah ha ha haha.
Carmelo’s a more sound pick than Kobe. The Lakers and Knicks are horrible and basically were built to lose but Melo’s not as shooting as badly as Kobe.
West: 1. Curry 2. Harden 3. Lillard 4. Gasol 5. Davis
East: 1. Lowry 2. Teague 3. Wall 4. Lebron. 5. Horford
Congrats to Lowry. I guess this makes up for last year’s snub. Well done on the legion of Toronto fans who got him there.
But this is again another reason why I don’t watch the All-Star game. It’s a popularity contest and it’s really go nothing to do with the actual best players playing, nor does it add any value to the regular season or PlayOffs.
I watch just to see who are the Alphas of the year…you see guys emerge as the star of stars, which can be cool. This year I can see Westbrook going nuts or Curry walking away with MVP.
Lowry deserves the nod…went to school with him…I thought he would have overtook Conley in Memphis, but injury slowed him down…he had an almost All-star season with Houston and the snub last year, but finally fans got it right.
Will if Lowry remembers you, maybe he can get you tickets to the game ;-)
As for the fan voting, it’s another reason why I hate the idea of the All-Star game. If it was actually based on players joining the rosters who have outstanding statistics and team results, then yeah, it makes sense. But to simply pile up enough votes to make the team is ridiculous. Case in point are the Melo + Kobe situations. They WERE great players, but this year their records/stats aren’t All-Star worthy.
We keep up on Twitter…He and Randy. I’m sure I’d be one of thousands asking him for a hook up…I’m sure he’ll have dozens of request from Philly alone.
No doubt. I understand why it’s hard for players to cut out all the “noise” and focus on their craft.
Well if you ever do get a hook up to some Toronto Western Conference PlayOff games, let me know and I’ll jump on a plane from Europe.
Agreed…I never liked the legacy vote unless they make it an official special roster exemption and keep the real spots for the best players, so in cases like a legend is retiring you let them get one last game in.
I don’t mind fan voting as much…The year when Jeremy Lin was way too close to making it I shuttered a bit, but otherwise it is just an exhibition to see who can play that style and still be great.
Hopefully Cousins gets in. I don’t think any team should have 3 All-stars, especially not the Hawks. Millsap and Teague are enough.