Starter Welcomes Kevin Love To Cleveland With Awesome Banner

Nike’s “Witness” marketing campaign for LeBron James was and remains undoubtedly classic. But the sports apparel giant and four-time MVP have some new competition when it comes to advertising in Cleveland via Starter and Kevin Love.

Already got a banner for Kevin Love up in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/8hBb7YPVMA — NBA Courtside (@NBACourtside_) August 25, 2014

Everything about this banner welcoming love to Cleveland near Quicken Loans Arena is awesome. The retro jacket, the old-school Cavaliers logo, the look of contentment on Love’s face – it’s all fantastic. We look forward to more from Starter and Love as his time with the Cavs gets underway.

