Starter Welcomes Kevin Love To Cleveland With Awesome Banner

08.25.14

Nike’s “Witness” marketing campaign for LeBron James was and remains undoubtedly classic. But the sports apparel giant and four-time MVP have some new competition when it comes to advertising in Cleveland via Starter and Kevin Love.

Everything about this banner welcoming love to Cleveland near Quicken Loans Arena is awesome. The retro jacket, the old-school Cavaliers logo, the look of contentment on Love’s face – it’s all fantastic. We look forward to more from Starter and Love as his time with the Cavs gets underway.

