Steph Curry Outscored The Hawks In A Thoroughly Dominant First Quarter

Getty Image

Before missing three weeks of action with injury, Steph Curry was playing at an MVP level. In his absence, the Golden State Warriors predictably slipped in an overall sense but, even with a loss in his first game back against the Detroit Pistons, Curry flashed his unbelievable array of skills in a 27-point showing.

Then, on Monday evening, the Warriors arrived in Atlanta to take on the struggling Hawks and, in short, Curry wasted no time putting on a show for the assembled masses. In fact, Curry scored 18 points in the opening period, connecting on his first six shots, and the Hawks scuffled to the tune of a 17-point team output in the first 12 minutes.

Yes, Curry outscored the Hawks in the first quarter and he did it without playing all 12 minutes.