There might not be a more influential basketball player this decade than Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Beyond the myriad of accolades and titles that have been bestowed upon him over the course of his professional career, the way that Curry plays the game has influenced a generation of young hoopers who now want to rise and fire from another area code.

It’s led to some debate as to whether or not this is good for basketball, with some arguing children are spending their time jacking up threes instead of learning some of the finer details of the game. But regardless of the debate, Curry’s influence on basketball is one that will last forever, something he views as an honor.

Curry was asked his thoughts of this phenomenon after Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse called him a “transformational player” at media availability on Saturday. The Warriors ace responded by saying that he thinks about these sorts of things, but a lot more goes into it than being talented.