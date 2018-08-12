Getty Image

Steph Curry got the chance to pursue one of his off-the-court passions over the weekend, as the two-time NBA MVP participated in the Web.com Tour at the Ellie Mae Classic. Curry is known for being a good golfer, but he still turned heads as he shot a 71 on Thursday. His second round wasn’t nearly as kind, as Curry missed the cut after shooting an 86.

Regardless, it was a memorable weekend, as Curry was impressive during his second career professional golf tournament. But Curry’s finest moment came after he missed the cut, when he was meeting with members of the media and spoke about a full-time member of the Web.com Tour.

Scott Harrington is currently on a leave as his wife, Jenn, battles Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Harrington set up a GoFundMe to cover his wife’s medical expenses, and after Curry was cut, he revealed that he plans on making a substantial donation to help with Harrington’s fight.