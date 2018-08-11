Getty Image

Steph Curry‘s first round at the Ellie Mae Classic was a career-best, but playing well in a professional tournament takes more than one good outing on the links.

After shooting a 71 in the opening round of the Ellie Mae, Curry shot an 86 on Friday, failing to make the cut of the tournament as it entered its third day. Curry is obviously a pro in the NBA, but he’s still an amateur golfer on the Web.com Tour. Though he had an impressive start to his second ever pro golf event, things got rough in his second outing on TPC Stonebrae,

Curry finished with a 17-over 157 after opening the tournament with a 71 on Thursday.

“I couldn’t hit a driver to save my life today, so that’s how golf goes,” Curry told ESPN on Friday. “One day you have it, or at least in the amateur world, one day you have it and one day you completely lose it and you have no idea what you’re doing over the top of the ball.”