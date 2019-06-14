Twitter

In the 2019 NBA Finals, Steph Curry lost teammate Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles, Klay Thompson to a torn ACL, and ultimately the chance to threepeat for the first time since the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s. And then, after all that, Curry had to Facetime a rambunctious Drake to congratulate him on his Toronto Raptors winning their first NBA title.

Walking out of Oracle Arena for the last time following the Raptors Game 6 win on Thursday night, Curry showed love to the man who fancies himself the 13th member of the Raptors.