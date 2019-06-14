Steph Curry FaceTimed Drake To Congratulate Him After The Raptors Won The NBA Title

06.14.19 38 mins ago

Twitter

In the 2019 NBA Finals, Steph Curry lost teammate Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles, Klay Thompson to a torn ACL, and ultimately the chance to threepeat for the first time since the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s. And then, after all that, Curry had to Facetime a rambunctious Drake to congratulate him on his Toronto Raptors winning their first NBA title.

Walking out of Oracle Arena for the last time following the Raptors Game 6 win on Thursday night, Curry showed love to the man who fancies himself the 13th member of the Raptors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Drake
TAGSDrakeNBA PlayoffsSteph Curry
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP