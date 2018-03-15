Steph Curry Joked He’s Ruining Basketball After Watching A Rhode Island Player Drill A Long Three

Associate Editor
03.15.18

Getty Image

There are some basketball purists who do not like Stephen Curry. Sure, he’s an outstanding player and the greatest shooter in the history of the sport, but more old school fans don’t really like his propensity from pulling up from way behind the three-point line and just letting it fly.

The argument is that it motivates younger basketball players who are decisively not Stephen Curry to do this on their own. It’s a purely anecdotal argument on both sides, but if it’s true, you can thank Curry for his influence on one possession in Rhode Island’s overtime win over Oklahoma.

The highlight in question came when the Rams’ Jared Terrell chucked up a three from nearly half court. It was late in the shot clock, so he kind of had to, and the senior guard got nothing but nylon. It ruled. Don’t take my word for it, take Draymond Green‘s, who tweeted it out and made a joke about Curry being on the sidelines with an injury.

