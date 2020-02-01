Getty Image
The Warriors Are Still ‘Hopeful’ For A March Return For Steph Curry

It’s been a surreal season for the Golden State Warriors. With Kevin Durant leaving in free agency and Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and others hobbled by injuries, the dynasty that made five straight Finals appearances quickly cratered out and is lottery bound for the first time in recent memory.

Curry appeared in just four games this season before suffering a fractured left hand against the Suns in late October after a collision with Aron Baynes and has been sidelined ever since. Because of the Warriors’ plight, Golden State has been cautious about his recovery but insists that he will in fact return to the lineup this season.

In January, the team announced that they were targeting an early March return to action, and according to the most recent report, that timeline is still intact as Curry continues to make progress in his recovery and is set to be evaluated again in a four weeks.

Kerr went on to say that the goal between now and then is to ramp up his participation in contact scrimmages over the next few weeks to better gauge where his is physically.

At 10-39 for the season, the Warriors have the worst record in the NBA and are currently on a five-game skid. They’ve been propped up by the solid play of D’Angelo Russell, but it hasn’t been enough for them to make any real progress as they are hampered a severely-depleted roster.

