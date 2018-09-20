Getty Image

The Carolinas were ravaged by Hurricane Florence over the past weekend, with hundreds of thousands being impacted, whether by flooding, loss of power, or worse.

Relief efforts in those areas have begun, but the ramifications from the storm will be long-lasting and those efforts will continue for an extended period. North Carolina’s most famous NBA product and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, recently pledged $2 million in aid for relief efforts from the American Red Cross and other organizations.

On Wednesday, three of the most famous current native North Carolinians in the NBA announced a relief fund of their own, as Steph Curry, John Wall, and Chris Paul have joined together to launch a fund with a $500,000 goal. As of writing, Paul and the NBPA have given $25,000 to the fund, and one would expect Curry and Wall to match those donations as well.

All three of their hometowns, Raleigh (Wall), Winston-Salem (Paul), and Charlotte (Curry) felt the impact of Florence and the three stars wanted to put their efforts together to lend a helping hand in those areas and beyond. The money raised by their fund will go to various organizations on the ground providing assistance to those in need across the Carolinas.