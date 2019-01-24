Getty Image

Offseason workouts for NBA players have become quite the business as the trainers to the stars pit their clients against each other in pickup games and carefully curate highlight videos to ensure everyone comes out of the games looking like they’re ready to play their best basketball of their career.

Social media is flooded with videos of July, August, and September gatherings of the NBA’s elite, showing the time and effort being put in the gym to get better. Not everyone’s workouts are made available for public consumption, notably the fabled workouts of Steph Curry. However, Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports recently got footage of a workout from August that featured Curry, 2020 prospect Jalen Green, and Luka Doncic that shows the Mavs’ star rookie honing his shooting and dribbling craft next to one of the best to ever do it.

According to Haberstroh, who spoke with Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne about the workout, it was a three-hour long session in the Bay that wowed Payne and showed him the flashes of what Doncic could do. Doncic had never gone through a workout like that, and there were at times some struggles, but you can see the raw ability and natural gift Doncic has with a basketball, like in his footwork on complicated dribble-and-shoot drills.