Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Mourned The Death Of Nipsey Hussle

04.01.19 39 mins ago

Getty Image

As an outpouring of emotion following the news of Nipsey Hussle’s death after the rapper was shot outside of his The Marathon Clothing Store in a strip mall in Los Angeles on Sunday evening began to flow in, members of the Golden State Warriors found themselves hit particularly hard by the Hussle’s sudden death.

Hussle’s passing came a just half hour before the Warriors hit the court to take on the Charlotte Hornets, news that had a powerful effect on many members of the team’s roster who had a deep connection with the L.A.-based artist. DeMarcus Cousins has “T.M.C” tattooed across his back, an acronym referencing “The Marathon Continues,” the name of one of Hussle’s mixtapes. He also rocked a pair of Puma Clyde Court kicks in his Warriors debut with that same phrase written along the heel.

Steph Curry had Hussle on as a guest for his “5 Minutes From Home” web series last year, and had begun to form a friendship with the rapper whose message and general outlook on life resonated with much of the Warriors roster.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNIPSEY HUSSLE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP