As an outpouring of emotion following the news of Nipsey Hussle’s death after the rapper was shot outside of his The Marathon Clothing Store in a strip mall in Los Angeles on Sunday evening began to flow in, members of the Golden State Warriors found themselves hit particularly hard by the Hussle’s sudden death.

Hussle’s passing came a just half hour before the Warriors hit the court to take on the Charlotte Hornets, news that had a powerful effect on many members of the team’s roster who had a deep connection with the L.A.-based artist. DeMarcus Cousins has “T.M.C” tattooed across his back, an acronym referencing “The Marathon Continues,” the name of one of Hussle’s mixtapes. He also rocked a pair of Puma Clyde Court kicks in his Warriors debut with that same phrase written along the heel.

Steph Curry had Hussle on as a guest for his “5 Minutes From Home” web series last year, and had begun to form a friendship with the rapper whose message and general outlook on life resonated with much of the Warriors roster.