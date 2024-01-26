Give Steph Curry credit: He sure knows how to drop hints about things. Prior to Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, Curry — who is mic’d up as part of Turner’s broadcast for the evening — told Warriors teammate Brandin Podziemski that he wants to hold a three-point competition with only two competitors, himself and New York Liberty standout Sabrina Ionescu.

They’re two of the best shooters on the planet, with Curry holding the title of the greatest marksman to ever play in the NBA and Ionescu setting the all-time record for excellence in a three-point competition at the WNBA’s All-Star Weekend this past year. And as it turns out, Curry wasn’t just floating an idea, because not long after Ionescu made clear on Twitter that she’s ready to get some shots up, Shams Charania of The Athletic brought word that there is a planned event in the works where the two will go head-to-head at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis next month.

Exciting competition planned: A 3-point Shootout between Golden State’s Stephen Curry and WNBA NY Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources say. Two 3-point contest champions. Curry hinted at the possibility tonight while mic’d up vs. Kings. pic.twitter.com/ccXYRsxj4B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2024

It’s unclear if this will happen on Saturday night amid the usual festivities or if the league would want this to serve as an extra bit of entertainment around Sunday’s game. Regardless, I think I speak for everyone when I say this is going to be extremely cool.