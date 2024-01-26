In July, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu set a record with her performance in the final round of the Three-Point Contest in Las Vegas at WNBA All-Star Weekend. She made all but two shots on the way to 37 points and, just days later, Steph Curry made waves when he said “I gotta go after Sabrina’s record” during an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Six months later, the topic came up again, when Curry was captured by TNT microphones speaking to rookie teammate Brandin Podziemski before a matchup against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday evening.

"We gotta settle this once and for all."@StephenCurry30 challenging @sabrina_i20 to a 3-point shootout? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3QvGnRL4bK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2024

Curry opened by asking Podziemski if he knew who held the three-point record, to which Podziemski correctly answered that it was Ionescu. Curry then indicated that the two sharpshooters “gotta settle this once and for all” and later said “I think I gotta challenge her.” And not long after the video hit the internet, Ionescu made clear she’s up for this, too.

Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line👀 @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/ES0JlEDJW3 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 26, 2024

Of course, this isn’t exactly binding, and Curry knew he was mic’d up when talking in this setting. Still, it would be riveting if Curry and Ionescu squared off in a made-for-TV event during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Curry is the consensus answer as the best shooter in NBA history, and he has two Three-Point Contest wins to this point. He has now mentioned this twice as something that he’d like to do, and perhaps the powers-that-be, including the agent that Ionescu apparently shares with Podziemski, can help to get this done.