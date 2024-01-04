The New York Knicks sit at 18-15 on the year and just pulled off a major trade to acquire OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. It was the sort of swing New York has been trying to make for some time, because while Anunoby isn’t the sort of franchise-changing All-Star talent whose name alone would sell tickets, he’s a rock solid player who fits perfectly alongside Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and co.

And yet, one of the nation’s most prominent Knicks fans is a bit disappointed. Stephen A. Smith was on the NBA Countdown desk prior to Wednesday night’s game between New York and the Chicago Bulls, and expressed his frustration over the team’s inability to land the star — which, in fairness, is a take that plenty of people beyond Smith hold. It got so bad that Smith straight up said that he believes he is a bigger star in the city than most players on the Knicks.

Stephen A. Smith explodes on the Knicks during ESPN pregame: “THEY CAN’T GET A STAR. THEY CAN NOT GET A STAR. YOU HAD A CHANCE. YOU HAD A CHANCE, AND YOU PASSED UP… Do you realize that a legitimate argument could be made that Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest stars in New… pic.twitter.com/y4kVXYoDEE — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) January 4, 2024

“This is the Mecca, this is Madison Square Garden, this is New York City, baby,” Smith said. “They can’t get a star. They cannot get a star. You had a chance! You had a chance and you passed up. Woj is excellent information, all the inside info, he will break it down to a science and make you say, ‘Yeah, it makes sense.’ But it doesn’t change the reality: It’s the Mecca, and the stars come to visit. We never have any.

“Do you realize a legitimate argument could be made that Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest stars in New York?” he asked, fully in his bag at this point. “Do you realize that? That’s a damn shame. Bad knees, 56 years old, ain’t thought about playing basketball in about 30 years, and I am a bigger star than most of the New York Knicks. It’s a damn shame.”

The solution to all of this, in my eyes, is simple: Let Stephen A. Smith play for the New York Knicks.