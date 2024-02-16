Stephen A. Smith is taking on Shannon Sharpe at the Celebrity Game this All-Star weekend. No, the two are not going to play basketball against one another — the two First Take personalities are coaching the teams that will go head-to-head on Friday night in Indianapolis, which promises to be some pretty terrific television, because that’s usually what happens when you put Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe in front of a camera.

In a delightful bit of irony, Smith is actually coaching the team that features a player from the Dallas Cowboys: star edge rusher Micah Parsons. And according to Molly Qerim, Smith and Parsons were involved in an incident at practice that unintentionally (we presume) ended in Smith needing to go to the hospital.

Molly Qerim opens First Take by revealing that a Micah Parsons crossover during practice for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game sent Stephen A. Smith to the hospital 😳 pic.twitter.com/fnBnNtpGHo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 16, 2024

“This was not confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski, but this is what I was told by Stephen A,” Qerim said. “If he wants to change the story when he gets here, that’s fine. But this is what I understand: Stephen A. Smith is one of the coaches in the Celebrity All-Star Game tonight, alongside our guy Shannon Sharpe, it’s gonna be epic TV … Yesterday, SA had to get out there, get out to Naptown early, and they had a practice.

“So, he started messing around with Micah Parsons, of all people, one of the guys on his team, obviously a Dallas Cowboy,” Qerim continued. “Micah crossed him over and all I know is Stephen A’s at the hospital right now getting x-rays. So, I’ll let him tell you the rest of the details when he gets here.”

There is, however, a twist in this tale: Smith says this did not happen. As he tells it, he slipped on some sweat and needed to go to the hospital, and the story of Parsons crossing him up is not true.

Stephen A. Smith confirms he suffered an injury during Celebrity All-Star Game practice, but denies that a Dallas Cowboy could ever cross him up. https://t.co/xQ46xyPRYc pic.twitter.com/h4adajB3FH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 16, 2024

“Molly Qerim is a pathological liar,” Smith said. “That did not happen to me, she made the whole thing up, that’s number one. Crossed over by a Cowboy? By Micah Parsons? Are you kidding me? … They had the practice last night, and Shannon didn’t show up. So I go there, cause I got to scout my team, cause I got to see I’ma play and who I’ma put on the bench, cause I’m not losing this game tonight, ok? And the next thing you know, that damn Micah Parsons is on the basketball court acting like he’s trying to sack quarterbacks and stuff, and pushing people around.