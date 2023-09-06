Stephen A. Smith And Shannon Sharpe Hilariously Riffed On Drake And Central Cee’s ‘On The Radar’ Freestyle

In case you didn’t know, First Take has a new host in Shannon Sharpe (heck, even Sharpe seemed to not remember just which show he was on in the first episode). He’s already displaying some great chemistry with original host Stephen A. Smith, aside from accidentally calling him “Skip.” Before Smith slapped on a name tag to help his new co-host remember his name, the two hosts teamed up to take on one of the summer’s most hilarious memes, which of course involved Drake.

Earlier this year when Drake teamed up with buzzing UK rapper Central Cee for “On The Radar Freestyle,” Drake’s goofy faux-British accent caught fans’ attention, and they couldn’t stop making fun of the way he pronounces the word “combination” on the track’s intro. Hopping aboard the bandwagon, Sharpe and Smith’s social media team inserted the two hosts into a screenshot of the video, captioning the post with, “The combo we all needed.”

The joke was a big hit in the comments, with one responder writing, “Whoever made this needs a raise!!!”

The new First Take crew is clearly leaning into their shared love of hip-hop for content; after comparing their respective physiques to The Rock and Snoop Dogg on a past podcast, they got a response from the Long Beach rapper himself showing off his gym progress. I’m getting my weight up so when I come on the show will talk about [weightlifting emoji],” he wrote. “Thanks 4 the motivation.” With these two jokesters, it appears First Take will be less about tearing down athletes for engagement and actually having some fun with the intersections between music and sports.