ESPN

During Thursday night’s Milwaukee Bucks-Philadelphia 76ers matchup, one in which Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Bucks walked out of the Wells Fargo Center with a bit of a statement win ahead of the playoffs, Joel Embiid and Eric Bledsoe got into a bit of a dustup.

Following a play in which the two players got tangled, Embiid tossed the basketball at Bledsoe. After catching the ball, Bledsoe retaliated by firing the ball directly into Embiid’s chest, which then caused multiple members of each team to get into it near midcourt. Bledsoe would eventually be ejected.

As refs and coaches were in the middle of pulling Bucks and 76ers players away from each other to prevent a mild altercation from turning into something more serious, a man looking suspiciously like Stephen A. Smith came sprinting on to the court to help squash the skirmish.