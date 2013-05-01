Stephen Curry Gets Into It With Nuggets Fan (Updated with More Carl Landry)

05.01.13 5 years ago

We posted this video of last night of a super-frustrated Stephen Curry getting into it with a Nuggets fan after Golden State lost a physical game in Denver.

Check out this video from a different angle: You will see Carl Landry backing up his guy by ripping a towel out of the fan’s hand. Serious question: Does this garner some sort of fine (or worse) from the league’s front office?

