Stephen Curry Will Reportedly Make His Return Against The Wizards On Sunday

It’s been quite the challenging season for the Golden State Warriors. They’ve done their best to shamble along with a badly-depleted roster, but the injuries have certainly taken their toll, as the former champs find themselves in unfamiliar territory at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Going into the season, there was some hope that the new pairing of D’Angelo Russell and Steph Curry could keep them afloat while Klay Thompson rehabilitated, but Curry’s broken hand and subsequent absence proved too much to overcome, and the front office opted to move on from Russell, despite his admirable play.

There was some speculation that, given the circumstances, Curry might not return at all this season and just focus on rest and recovery until the Warriors can come back at full strength next season. However, that notion was quashed last month when the team announced they were targeting an early March return. Since then, Curry has been participating in practice, and is reportedly set to play against the Wizards on Sunday.

Warriors star Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State lineup on Sunday against the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Curry on track for comeback four months after surgery on his broken left hand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2020

At 12-45 on the year, Golden State is last in the NBA and currently riding a six-game losing streak. The Wizards are on a three-game skid of their own but are still in fighting distance of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. It’s unclear whether Curry will be on a minutes restriction, but expect the Warriors to proceed with caution as they work him back into the lineup for the final stretch of the season.