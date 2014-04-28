Stephen Curry Sets NBA Record In Warriors Win

There was a lot of off-the-court controversy bubbling around Game 4 between the Clippers and the Warriors at rowdy Oracle Arena in a game the Dubs had to win. Down 2-1, the Golden State’s Stephen Curry came out on fire, knocking down 5-of-7 three-pointers for 17 first-quarter points. The Dubs cruised to the 118-97 win, and Curry set history with his overall performance in a must-win game.

A little first-quarter lethargy by the Clippers could be blamed on their owner’s alleged comments, but Steph was at Oracle to win a basketball game, and he did just that. In fact, no player in NBA history has ever connected on at least 30 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and at least seven 3-pointers in a playoff game.

The Clippers, despite all that’s facing them, battled back to get it within 10 in the fourth quarter, but Steph hit another three-pointer and got a huge block on J.J. Redick to end any thoughts of a Clippers coming all the way back.

