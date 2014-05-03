Stephen Jackson Releases Rap Song About Donald Sterling

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.03.14 4 years ago

In the wake of the Donald Sterling debacle last week, we knew there’d be some strong responses. The NBA and Adam Silver banned him. Some sponsorships dropped him. Magic Johnson disowned him. And even his “girlfriend” scolded him. But we didn’t expect a diss track from Stephen Jackson.

The former 6-8 forward–known as Stak5–actually has some serious skills on the mic if you didn’t already know, and “America Da Beautiful (Letter To Mr. Sterling)” is a headbanger.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDONALD STERLINGSTEPHEN JACKSONStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP