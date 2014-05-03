Stephen Jackson Releases Rap Song About Donald Sterling

In the wake of the Donald Sterling debacle last week, we knew there’d be some strong responses. The NBA and Adam Silver banned him. Some sponsorships dropped him. Magic Johnson disowned him. And even his “girlfriend” scolded him. But we didn’t expect a diss track from Stephen Jackson.

The former 6-8 forward–known as Stak5–actually has some serious skills on the mic if you didn’t already know, and “America Da Beautiful (Letter To Mr. Sterling)” is a headbanger.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.