The Houston Rockets arrived in Miami on Sunday ahead of their Monday game against the Heat, and their first night in Miami proved to be a scary one for guard Sterling Brown.

The team announced in a brief statement that Brown was assaulted by unknown assailants on Sunday night and suffered “facial lacerations.”

“Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury.”

As noted, Brown was already ruled out due to a knee injury and further details of the assault are unknown at the time, but the good news is Brown is expected to be OK. It is not the first time Brown has been injured in an off court incident outside his control, as he was tased by Milwaukee police outside of a Walgreens over a parking violation and then had his ankle stepped on and injured by an officer while playing for the Bucks. Brown settled a civil rights lawsuit with the city for $750,000 last November.

UPDATE: Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brown was assaulted at a nightclub in Miami where he was hit in the head with a bottle.

Brown was jumped outside of a club in Miami late Sunday night, hit in the head with a bottle and needed medical attention into Monday, sources tell The Athletic. Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident said it was a serious altercation.

Luckily, Brown will make a full recovery after a scary incident.