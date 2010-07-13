Stern defends, criticizes LeBron; Suns pull off major trade

The Commish has spoken, and the Cavs felt it in their pockets. While the NBA’s owners met in Las Vegas yesterday — with one reported topic being the accusations of collusion among LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat — Stern was interviewed about the LeBron decision and fallout. Though he defended LeBron’s right to pick whichever team he wanted, “ill-conceived” was Stern’s word for LeBron’s big TV announcement. Stern also fined Dan Gilbert and the Cavs $100,000 for Gilbert’s attack on LeBron. “He was completely correct in expressing his disappointment,” Stern said, but also called Gilbert’s reaction “a little bit extreme,” “ill-advised” and “imprudent” … The Heat officially added two more pieces to the puzzle, agreeing to a deal with Mike Miller and re-upping with Udonis Haslem on a contract that should be significantly less than the $5.7 million mid-level exception Haslem turned down from the Nuggets and Mavs. Makes sense. Haslem has been in Florida most of his life, he’s comfortable and gets captain-level respect within the Heat organization, and it’s not like his chances of getting another ring go down by staying home … When LeBron posts on Twitter, it’s like Willy Wonka coming out of his house. It’s rare and probably not anything important, but everybody is still talking about it. ‘Bron tweeted shout-outs to Haslem and Miller yesterday, but while well-intentioned, his “congrats” could come off a little wrong. It’s like the hot-shot young lawyer at the firm acting genuinely happy for the old-school mail room guy. Even if it’s totally innocent, it might sound like “Congrats on making 4% of what I make!” … Speaking of vets taking less money for a shot at a ring, Derek Fisher is coming back to the Lakers. If you’re into reading between the lines, Fish threw a little jab at L.A.’s front office in his statement (“While this may not be the most lucrative contract I’ve been offered…”), and took a big swing at ol’ boy in South Beach: “Let the hunt for six begin.” You know, like No. 6 … Toronto fans have been strangely silent on DimeMag.com ever since Chris Bosh left, but they may have good reason to resurface: Hedo Turkoglu has (almost) been traded. T-Dot’s latest local villain had turned into Gargamel with the quickness, so he’s in the process of being sent to Phoenix as part of a three-team deal where Toronto would get Leandro Barbosa, Tyson Chandler and Boris Diaw, and the Bobcats get Jose Calderon and Reggie Evans. Josh Childress is also headed to the Suns as part of a sign-and-trade with Atlanta … Of the three, the Raps could be the biggest winners. If Chandler can stay healthy, they have the rebounder/defender they’ve needed at center for years, and two potent offensive weapons in Barbosa and Diaw; plus because they have Jarrett Jack already, losing Calderon isn’t a big deal. But don’t be surprised if Hedo turns back the clock for a monster season in Phoenix’s wide-open system … Hopefully this leads to a scenario where Calderon tries to guard Michael Jordan during one of MJ’s random drop-ins on Bobcats practice. We don’t care how much he parties, 47-year-old Mike still gives the worst defender in the NBA buckets … Is anybody else excited to hear the Spurs signed Tiago Splitter just so we can finally see if he’s an actual person? Dude is like The Gorillaz. It’s gonna take a while for us to believe he’s real … The Jazz, Mavs and Cavs are being mentioned in growing Al Jefferson trade rumors, and while Dallas has Erick Dampier‘s contract as attractive bait, they also reportedly want Minnesota to take DeShawn Stevenson in the deal. For the love of Spree, PLEASE make this happen. Mike Beasley and D-Steve stranded in Minnesota for the winter? That’s an easy reality show. Tattoo artists in the Twin Cities are watching this development like the rest of us watched the O.J. trial … Q-Rich is on the move again, reaching an agreement with Orlando for an undisclosed amount. We were just thinking, the Magic needed another guy who hasn’t sniffed the paint in years and is quick to launch threes given a sliver of daylight. Offensively he’s an upgrade over Matt Barnes, but defensively? Remember, Q-Rich was the guy who started off guarding Kobe the night KB24 went for 61 in the Garden … We’re out like “The Super-Cool Bease and Steve Show” …
first and foremost!
2nd is just a number, and nobody remembers?
LAKERS will still be champs.
sorry MIAMI.
whatever… tiago!
T-Dot making some smart moves. I’ve always said any move that makes Il Mago play the 4 is a good one. Still don’t know why they signed Amir ti that MONSTROSITY of a conract but hey you win some you lose some.
MJ gives Calderon 30 points easy. No insults can stress how bad a defender he is. He’s gonna give Brown nightmares in Charlotte.
Dallas REALLY need big Al, a legit back-to-basket centre who gives them what you need in the west SIZE. Minesota should just take DeShawn and a pick lord knows what the hell their organisation is doing. They obviously see Milic as their franchise centre.
Speaking of reality shows, how much for a Miami one? Seeing Bron get booed by every away fan, Wade strut his single as around South Beach and Bosh being a fame whore would make for some marvelous television
i’m glad Fisher is back with the Lakers even though i knew he wasn’t gona leave anyways but more importantly i didn’t want him to help Miami Heat get any better!…………
Damn, Beasley and Deshawn Stevenson? Minnesota is going for that all-tats crown Denver had locked up. That being said, this would be the only area they might be competitive in, as their roster (other than Jefferson and Love) is really weak … worst record in the league anyone?
here is question for readers. few days ago i had a chat with a friend and he says bosh won’t have more than 10ppg in miamia, while i believe he will be close to 18ppg, because all attention wade and bron will receive. and its funny who bosh said he wanted to be the man on the team he signs with, and now he’s horace grant at best.
I really believe that Hedo Turkoglu will have a somewhat monster season with Phoenix. It is a good fit. It will be fun to watch him and Steve Nash in a run-and-gun offense.
From what I have read in the past, Tiago Splitter can flat out play. The Spurs, if the hype is correct, is not yet dead. And by the way, I like the Gorillaz a lot.
And Utah, please do not take Shannon Brown. Besides a high vertical leap, what is he really good for? Take Matt Barnes instead or gamble on Tracy McGrady. Also, take a long hard look at acquiring Shaquille O’Neal. A starting unit of Shaq, Al Jefferson, CJ Miles, Andrei Kirilenko, and Deron Williams can and should win against 98 percent of the teams in the league.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
69. Hmmmm. Because I like this number. :)
i think jose calderon will be more effective in charlotte if they had more shooters. other than capn jack, their only gameplan against orlando in the playoffs was drive in. and they do drive well.. but how many wins did that getem?
@jace close to 43 actually, enough for th 7th seed in the East.
Charlotte are a funny team, they look pretty decent on paper but have little to no cap space and you look at their roster and no one jumps out at you as being dramatically expensive. See them being in that 43-48 win range for a loooooong time.
And good for Stern showing us he ca detach himself from Bron’s crotch to give a somewhat fair ruling.
Hedo aint doing shit for no team till 2014 and his contract is expiring and he starts balling for that last pay day
Hedo and Nash running the show in Phoenix should be fun.
Alf, those reasons why Dime has to hire you is starting to become annoying. Because of that, I think Dime has to hire me instead.
Top 100 Reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers over Alf of Melmak
1. Because I don’t have originality
somebody please tell me what the hell the bobcats get out of this deal? calderon and evans, please. i just don’t get it – tell me they get under the lux-tax or something, the whole thing confuses me.
My God. Now the Heat sign Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem ???
So they already have
Chalmers
Wade
Lebron
Bosh
Joel
Miller
Haslem
thats a solid 7 man rotation. There are reports that a lot of veterans are calling to get a job for the minimum. Heck , Stackhouse was asking for a job with the Heat 2 days ago on NBA TV.
I think they will go 75-7 in the RS and 15-1 in the playoffs.
Looks like Jordan has put the deal on hold.
[www.realgm.com]
I had a feeling this would happen! Crap!!!!
i like the trades for everyone involved
Charlotte get a good distributor, and as a team, they should be able to cover his defensive lapses
Raps get a Defensive C to pair next to Bargs, so can move to the 4 and maybe go off for like 24/25 a game next year. Also Leo should get some buckets.
PHX get an extra ball handler/playmaker/perimeter threat who should thrive next to Nash. And i like the Childress pickup, he could easily start, another versatile wing player with high IQ.
Then therse Tiago, who could be the best big man to play next to Duncan since the Admiral.
Would big AL and Derron top your PG/Big list?
also, i love the idea of the DeShawn & Beeez Show…. goin all crazy in the snow, smokin high grade, doin ill advised tats on each others faces, but at the end of the show they go to sleep in stripey PJ’s with night hats in a shared room with 2 single beds …. like a cross between Friday, The Shining and Bert & Ernie
All Hoops an no Dro makes Beez a dull boy
Please let this deal go through.. I can see Toronto back in playoffs again if Tyson can stay healthy…
And yeah we Raptor fans have been quiet cause we don’t have much hate for bosh leaving.. 7 years no rings, no playoff series wins.. in the words of Jayz, on to the next one!
He did great charity work here though that will be missed and should be mentioned as he leaves. Hopefully someone on the Raptor squad will pick up the ball on that.
@Yoda: “its funny who bosh said he wanted to be the man on the team he signs with, and now he’s horace grant at best.”
I think Bosh does the right thing though. There’s NO way that a team gets far in the the playoffs with Bosh being the man. I know dude can play and he puts up great numbers, but…no…not with his style of play. Reminds me of Dirk and KG–both great, but will never win a championship being “the man.”
I agree with you with Bosh’s 18 ppg next season. To me, Miami is going to be uptempo. Wouldn’t they be a lock to score 100+ a night??? If LBJ gets 30 and change, and Wade gets 30 and change, you’d figure Bosh would get the majority of those remaining touches/shots. I think we’ll have to see more of Bosh’s post game and less of these step back Js.
More and more I’m getting interested in T-Dot. Still rubs me kinda wrong that they DRAFT a 4, SIGN a 4 to a ridiculous contract and are now pulling a trade that makes their best player play the 4.
Still say good move because I’m REALLY looking for Bargniani to break out and get those Dirk numbers he has the potential to get. 23/8/2 isn’t that much to ask for is it?
Focus on DeRozan and Bargs, find more complementary pieces and Toronto may actually end up being better than they were without Bosh.
Or I could be wrong, DD and Bargs could be mega busts and Toronto are back in the lotto, but hey there is always Harrison Barnes
its ok to go and chase ring with team that has a chance to win it. but still, after saying he wants to be the man and now being third option at best (i wonder when miami needs clutch points who will be one shooting first, bosh or miller?). but i’d take his money and possible rings any day. he (them) just have to wait for kobe to break down so they can actually win it all. this year, if lakers stay healthy, trophy stays in la land.
on other hand, bosh and wade both have history of injuries (first with right knee, second one with everything). with some bad luck, they both might miss significant time of the year and i don’t see bosh playing hurt like kobe did. wade could, i believe
sources close to the League say that the collaboration between Dimemag and Dr. Pepper is a “done deal”. Can anyone comment on this ? Is this true ?
No, Dime Mag is being sponsored by Dr. Pepper? How can you tell? …im kinda thirsty now.
Al Jefferson is going to the Jazz. It was reported on ESPN 8 hours ago (11pm). Meanwhile I tweeted this before ANYONE else at 11AM check it out… @dynastybball
ON TWITTER @dynastybball
“Al Jefferson to the Utah Jazz? That sounds like a great fit to me! Kahn strikes again!”
about 20 hours ago via mobile web
KAHNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
Is anyone else thinking we may see a rebrith so to speak of beasley in Minnesota? Everyone seems to think it’s going to be a trainwreck because of the locale, but he played his best ball in a place called Manhattan, Kansas – not exactly a mecca of fun itself? Maybe Miami was just a bad enviroment for him at his age? A Tribe Called Quest did warn us about that glamour and glitz afterall…..
It will be something to keep an eye on.
@Russ – Manhattan, Kansas – aka KState – aka COLLEGE. It may not be USC, but for the biggest athlete that school’s seen since Michael Bishop was taking snaps 12 years ago, it was definitely a mecca of fun. Don’t get it twisted. You ain’t need NYC to wild out in college.
You know what I love to do? I love watching the Book of Eli on mute while listening to the new Jadakiss and drinking Dr. Pepper.
“let the hunt for six begin”…you know, like number 6…
wow, what a stretch lol
It’s funny how sure Raptors fans were that Bosh wasn’t leaving Toronto back in March but now they act like they wanted him to leave.
@Kermit
I know! Lol. I doubt he was thinking of anything Lebron when he said that. Dime thinks every one is thinking of Lebron. Not everyone is gay.
@ 28
It’s like playing 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon with Dimemag. It always comes back to Bron.
*wank wank
hey, I see an entire 4-6 inches of free space over there on the right…why isn’t there more Dr. Pepper ads?!?! Get it together Dime; I don’t want to see ANY waste of space here. Geez.
@Spliff
…and it’s funny how Cleveland fans thought Lebron was gonna bring a championship to town and would re-sign if he didn’t because of “unfinished business”. None of those things came true. He went from Ohio’s favorie son to public enemy #1.
I am pretty sure D-Fish was referring to his 6th championship ring, not Lebron James. I find it hard to believe a guy with 5 rings is putting a target on the back of a guy with 0.
And it is a shame that most of the Smacks (aka the articles that slobber LBJ) are written by Austin (the only guy worth a damn on this site). A few of the other writers are ok… but most of these new dudes blow (like Dime does with LBJ).
Oh and where the hell has Youngfed been?
@dynastybball, if you don’t like the site, don’t visit it. More annoying than anyone jealously talking shit about LBJ or Kobe are the folks that go to a site just to complain about said site. Even more annoying than them are the damn ads that go psycho on here, though.
SMH
Can’t wait for the season to start to see how good Tiago’s game translates to the NBA. Having the first solid big with Duncan since The Admiral departed is going to do wonders in keeping Duncan healthy and may add a few extra years to his career!
Also, did anyone think Fisher wouldn’t re-sign with the Lakers? It just wasn’t going to happen and he wasn’t about to retire, either. He’s got a good chance to snag another ring this year.
@Spliff
We had our hopes he would stay, but a missed playoff and some messed up tweets prepared us for his leaving.
It is called acceptance, and in Toronto we are kind of used to peeps leaving… see tmac, vince, etc…
That being said, it is funny how u can sound like an ass while typing nonsense.
@SJ… I’m just busting balls man. The man-love for LBJ is annoying though. I come here for Austin’s mostly excellent articles though… so that would mean that I like the site
I suppose I agree LBJ gets more attention than most others on this site, but most blog sites out there are the same way… his free agency was probably the biggest thing regarding the NBA in the last few years. I bet more people watched ‘The Decision’ than the NBA Finals. So, seeing as how the spotlight is really on LBJ from all angles, I can understand the reasons Dime puts him in the forefront. Plus, not much else exciting in the offseason.
“Is anybody else excited to hear the Spurs signed Tiago Splitter just so we can finally see if he’s an actual person? Dude is like The Gorillaz. It’s gonna take a while for us to believe he’s real …”
for real guys.. how true is this??
@luckylester says:
They get a serviceable pg and a thug bol.
Always need a physical dirty dude.
Always need an effective pg.
But I don’t like that trade proposal for Charlotte.
Signed Miller and kept Haslem.
Two physical sharpshooters with length.
Yeah, that new roster might be tough for real.
What’s Deshawn Stevenson’s value to a ball club??
Just saying.
@17 – 808 ::
I agree. 3rd option. Not bad. Not The Man. But he still gets a good chance of winning and attain more stats.
Most importantly for him and what I think goes unrecognized, Bosh is more concerned with being a “fame whore” as someone put it.
Not in a negative way, but this guy – someone mentioned his charity works – well he also is an entrepreneur.
And quite frankly his marketing was somewhat handicapped while he operating out of Canada. He basically said it.
So a high profile city, playing on a high profile team, combined with the fact that Miami’s profile has jumped some more because Lebron’s playing there now…
He’ll see his business opportunities multiply.
I’m thinking that’s what he’s thinking.
Regardless if he’s the 2nd or 3rd option.
Shoot, people forget if Wade and/or Bron gets hurt, the Heat still have a go-to superstar.
That’s kinda crazy. Should be very fun for fans of ball.
@26 – ok I can def agree with you on this one. Which is rare. COLLEGETOWNS are fun and wild and crazy and if you’re a jock/bmoc…it’s what you call ‘THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE.”
Especially in nowhereville, hickstown, and the boondocks.
@ dynastybball
HAHAHA!!!!! You slime Dime for slobbing LBJ then slobbed Austin while sliming him in the same breath. So after you did all that slobbing.and sliming. You immediately followed up by slobbing youngfed. WOW!! Where’s your D*CKRIDING priorities?? These dudes be flamers I swear.
Bron is a walking news piece. Dime is a MEDIA channel. Do the math.
And if you can’t do it, keep on slobbing.
The FISH signing was extra anti-climatic. It was obvious he went to Miami to gain some leverage in his negotiations with LA execs. Who knows if it worked to his plan…but he’s back and the Lakers have something the New Big 3 don’t have : 2 solid point guards.
And a young sky-walking combo guard.
Big Al to Utah??? That’s perfect for Utah. Seriously, I want KAHN’S JOB NOW.
I bet he just comes to work and pushes buttons…like Homer…or better yet Anchorman. Swears he knows what he’s doing. But he don’t know NADA!! I know I can do it way better than him. He’s probably got 3 studs DLeague he hasn’t even seen play.
But you know he’s gonna trade ’em for a young, inexperienced point guard. You know it.
Everyone needs to shut up with the Lebron Kobe debate
[sports.yahoo.com]
Isaiah,Bird,Magic,Drexler have all said to now MJ the GOAT has said it Kobe is the best player in basketball this arguement is closed yall, stop with the Lebron is better than Kobe arguements.
@douglas copeland, you know how old that video is? Probably around 3 years old. Both Kobe and LBJ are great players. Until we see them play 1v1, it’s tough to compare them to say who is better. So the ‘debates’ usually turn into ridiculous shitflaming. It’d be nice if people would get off it and admit they both are good at their jobs.
SJ read the article you idiot it’s last year 2009 you freaking moron, that’s 2009 basketball camp of MJ’s.3 years ago.LMAO.fantastic…bron zombies purpose themselves to be ignorant even when faced with facts.
calderon and hedo and evans were slow as molasses, and bosh would stutter step and pump fake for 10 sec every time he got the ball. don’t know how much better the raps will be this year (probably not at all – ‘the raps will suck’ pronouncement by a drunk charles barkley can’t be too far off), but the game will be faster and a lot more fun to watch.
Kobe 5 Lebron 0 and jumps ship to pair up with a true leader D-Wade,Bron is a coward my man and greats know the media has shaped and formed Lebron.I’m going with Mike’s opinion that he gave last year. Sorry sir…and to be honest with you Mike’s opinion wasn’t even needed on this debate Kobe is in another league. What can he truly say he has more than Kobe? One more league MVP than Kobe?LMAO because the media votes for that award.Kobe should have 3 of those things by now,Larry Bird had to put a proverbial gun to the media’s head for Kobe to get his only MVP that’s how ridiculous and meritless that award is now.Bird had to tell the media he was giving back all his MVP’s if Kobe didn’t win it the year he won it,because it the thought that he didn’t have one already was ridiculous.Kobe back to back finals MVP on his way to a three-peat,Bron back to back league MVP jumped ship,the most hated man on the planet and a second option on D-Wade’s Miami Heat team, what kind of leader is that?
Mr Brogden,
You sir… are a douche. I give Austin a backhanded compliment and ask about the location of Youngfed and that means I “slimed” them?
I’m pretty certain your faulty logic just gave me brain damage.
LeBron getting his A-Rod on is getting too much negative press, he’s showed he doesn’t have the genetic makeup of MJ but fuck it, he knows it, and just like A-Rod, is still gonna go down in the HOF. Just gotta respect the guy for what he is not hate him for what he isn’t.