Stern defends, criticizes LeBron; Suns pull off major trade

The Commish has spoken, and the Cavs felt it in their pockets. While the NBA’s owners met in Las Vegas yesterday — with one reported topic being the accusations of collusion among LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat — Stern was interviewed about the LeBron decision and fallout. Though he defended LeBron’s right to pick whichever team he wanted, “ill-conceived” was Stern’s word for LeBron’s big TV announcement. Stern also fined Dan Gilbert and the Cavs $100,000 for Gilbert’s attack on LeBron. “He was completely correct in expressing his disappointment,” Stern said, but also called Gilbert’s reaction “a little bit extreme,” “ill-advised” and “imprudent” … The Heat officially added two more pieces to the puzzle, agreeing to a deal with Mike Miller and re-upping with Udonis Haslem on a contract that should be significantly less than the $5.7 million mid-level exception Haslem turned down from the Nuggets and Mavs. Makes sense. Haslem has been in Florida most of his life, he’s comfortable and gets captain-level respect within the Heat organization, and it’s not like his chances of getting another ring go down by staying home … When LeBron posts on Twitter, it’s like Willy Wonka coming out of his house. It’s rare and probably not anything important, but everybody is still talking about it. ‘Bron tweeted shout-outs to Haslem and Miller yesterday, but while well-intentioned, his “congrats” could come off a little wrong. It’s like the hot-shot young lawyer at the firm acting genuinely happy for the old-school mail room guy. Even if it’s totally innocent, it might sound like “Congrats on making 4% of what I make!” … Speaking of vets taking less money for a shot at a ring, Derek Fisher is coming back to the Lakers. If you’re into reading between the lines, Fish threw a little jab at L.A.’s front office in his statement (“While this may not be the most lucrative contract I’ve been offered…”), and took a big swing at ol’ boy in South Beach: “Let the hunt for six begin.” You know, like No. 6 … Toronto fans have been strangely silent on DimeMag.com ever since Chris Bosh left, but they may have good reason to resurface: Hedo Turkoglu has (almost) been traded. T-Dot’s latest local villain had turned into Gargamel with the quickness, so he’s in the process of being sent to Phoenix as part of a three-team deal where Toronto would get Leandro Barbosa, Tyson Chandler and Boris Diaw, and the Bobcats get Jose Calderon and Reggie Evans. Josh Childress is also headed to the Suns as part of a sign-and-trade with Atlanta … Of the three, the Raps could be the biggest winners. If Chandler can stay healthy, they have the rebounder/defender they’ve needed at center for years, and two potent offensive weapons in Barbosa and Diaw; plus because they have Jarrett Jack already, losing Calderon isn’t a big deal. But don’t be surprised if Hedo turns back the clock for a monster season in Phoenix’s wide-open system … Hopefully this leads to a scenario where Calderon tries to guard Michael Jordan during one of MJ’s random drop-ins on Bobcats practice. We don’t care how much he parties, 47-year-old Mike still gives the worst defender in the NBA buckets … Is anybody else excited to hear the Spurs signed Tiago Splitter just so we can finally see if he’s an actual person? Dude is like The Gorillaz. It’s gonna take a while for us to believe he’s real … The Jazz, Mavs and Cavs are being mentioned in growing Al Jefferson trade rumors, and while Dallas has Erick Dampier‘s contract as attractive bait, they also reportedly want Minnesota to take DeShawn Stevenson in the deal. For the love of Spree, PLEASE make this happen. Mike Beasley and D-Steve stranded in Minnesota for the winter? That’s an easy reality show. Tattoo artists in the Twin Cities are watching this development like the rest of us watched the O.J. trial … Q-Rich is on the move again, reaching an agreement with Orlando for an undisclosed amount. We were just thinking, the Magic needed another guy who hasn’t sniffed the paint in years and is quick to launch threes given a sliver of daylight. Offensively he’s an upgrade over Matt Barnes, but defensively? Remember, Q-Rich was the guy who started off guarding Kobe the night KB24 went for 61 in the Garden … We’re out like “The Super-Cool Bease and Steve Show” …