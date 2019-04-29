Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors went up 1-0 in their Western Conference Semifinals matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but the actual outcome of the game has been buried underneath the Rockets disgust with the officiating, something that’s been brewing since the two teams met in the Western Conference Finals last summer.

After combing through the video, the Rockets believe there were eight attempted three-pointers on which their players were fouled in Game 1, many of them having to do the the NBA’s “landing space” rule, which works to protect a shooter by keeping the defender from stepping underneath the shooter’s feet when he lands. It’s since been revealed that the Rockets made a case to the NBA that the Warriors receive favorable officiating that cost them the WCF, fueled by the same data collection operation that has put the Rockets at the forefront of the analytics revolution.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn’t exactly thrilled with Houston’s effort to badger the league with their complaints. He began his session with the media at Warriors practice on Monday by pretending to flop into a reporter to get a foul, a glimpse into what he feels James Harden is doing on his three-pointers, before expressing dismay at the Rockets very loud attempts to influence the refereeing.