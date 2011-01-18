Steve Nash Clears The Air On His Footwear Situation: Nike vs. Luyou

While it’s rare that NBA players change footwear providers midseason, the blogosphere has been buzzing ever since Chinese footwear brand Luyou announced that they had signed longtime Nike endorser Steve Nash. And while everyone assumed that Nash would just continue wearing Nikes until Luyou created a shoe for him, people got a little confused when the two-time MVP tweeted this before his game today: “Happy MLK day everyone. Here’s my shoe for the game.” The shoe pictured (see below) was the special Black History Month Collection colorway of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low. Wait, I’m confused.

While Nash actually never even wore these shoes – he instead wore his player exclusive road colorway of the Nike Zoom Go Low – he cleared up his sneaker situation after the game via Twitter:

A lot of you have been asking about my shoe situation. I will wear Nike’s as I have my whole career but am not under contract because I signed a China only apparel and lifestyle deal with an exciting young company, Luyou. [The] partnership is an opportunity to design and brand my own shoes and apparel and do great work for kinds [sic] in underserved communities in China. Thanks for all your interest and stay tuned.

There you have it, folks. While Nash is no longer under contract with Nike, it appears he will be wearing the swoosh on the NBA hardwood for the rest of his career – the only difference now is that he won’t be getting paid.

