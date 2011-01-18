Steve Nash Clears The Air On His Footwear Situation: Nike vs. Luyou

While it’s rare that NBA players change footwear providers midseason, the blogosphere has been buzzing ever since Chinese footwear brand Luyou announced that they had signed longtime Nike endorser Steve Nash. And while everyone assumed that Nash would just continue wearing Nikes until Luyou created a shoe for him, people got a little confused when the two-time MVP tweeted this before his game today: “Happy MLK day everyone. Here’s my shoe for the game.” The shoe pictured (see below) was the special Black History Month Collection colorway of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low. Wait, I’m confused.
While Nash actually never even wore these shoes – he instead wore his player exclusive road colorway of the Nike Zoom Go Low – he cleared up his sneaker situation after the game via Twitter:
A lot of you have been asking about my shoe situation. I will wear Nike’s as I have my whole career but am not under contract because I signed a China only apparel and lifestyle deal with an exciting young company, Luyou. [The] partnership is an opportunity to design and brand my own shoes and apparel and do great work for kinds [sic] in underserved communities in China. Thanks for all your interest and stay tuned.
There you have it, folks. While Nash is no longer under contract with Nike, it appears he will be wearing the swoosh on the NBA hardwood for the rest of his career – the only difference now is that he won’t be getting paid.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I don’t interpret this as Nash planning on wearing Nike footwear the rest of his NBA career – probably just until the end of this season. Assuming Luyou pays NBA rights fees to be on the court, it’s in Nash’s best interest to wear Luyou shoes while playing in the NBA.
NBA players in the sunset of their careers are are really cashing in on Asian footwear/apparel deals – ones that offer great potential in royalties earned from sales versus nominal money and product deals from Nike and adidas.
it’s also in nash’s interest to wear the shoes he likes best. something tells me nike might have an edge there.
@Traveller: “it’s in Nash’s best interest to wear Luyou shoes while playing in the NBA.”
How do you figure? It’s in his best interest to do what he needs to do to stay healthy by wearing comfortable, durable shoes that prevent injury… not necessarily boost a brand name. If/when his Luyou shoes are just as good as then I’m sure he’ll wear them but I don’t think he will.
From his response, it sounds like he’s going to market the shoes to underprivileged youth in China… “[The] partnership is an opportunity to design and brand my own shoes and apparel and do great work for kinds [sic] in underserved communities in China”. It sounds like he’s going to wear Nikes but help communities by selling affordable shoes. I don’t think his intentions with this venture is to make a lot of money… he’s trying to make a difference.
shaq wears his shoes from payless…
@ Traveler
What do you mean by NBA rights fees? Do you have to pay the NBA in order to have someone wear your shoes? An NBA player can’t just wear some random brand of shoe without fees being paid?
Chinese shoes make your feet stink…