Steve Nash Is All Alone In Phoenix; Utah Is For Real

Okay, so he does have Marcin Gortat (24 points, 15 rebounds). But other than that, Steve Nash is the last man standing in Phoenix. Last year, it looked like their deep trips into the postseason were over. Now, the fast-breaking, free-wheeling style is a thing of the past as well. We felt like we were watching ghosts in San Antonio yesterday. San Antonio beat Phoenix 102-91 in a game that would’ve mattered back in 2006. Now, it almost felt like Gregg Popovich wasn’t even taking it seriously. San Antonio controlled throughout, and even when the Suns made their run, he didn’t flinch. The minute he brought back in the starters for the finish, the Spurs regained control and shut down Nash and the Suns. If you can’t make this San Antonio defense pay, then you have some serious problems. Even Popovich would admit that. Alvin Gentry was caught in the huddle saying “We gotta do it like we used to.” Therein lays the problem. Grant Hill, Jared Dudley and Hakim Warrick can’t “do it like they used to.” Eight minutes in, Nash (20 points, 10 dimes) had zero assists while, for comparisons sake, Richard Jefferson had four. At one point, Phoenix was 3-17 in the second quarter … The Spurs had one of their best all-around performances of the season, and Tim Duncan had unquestionably his best game of the year, going for 24 points and 11 rebounds. At one point in the first half, he also passed Gary Payton on the all-time scoring list … Winning seven of eight against scrub teams is one thing. But beating Denver in the Mile High City is another. The Jazz blew away their in-division rivals in the fourth quarter, following the lead of their frontcourt in a 106-96 win. Utah took advantage of Denver on the blocks, and opened up an eight point lead in the fourth after Paul Millsap (26 points, 12 rebounds) went to work on two straight possessions. A few minutes later, Al Jefferson (18 points, 12 boards) threw Millsap a half-pass/half-lob and Millsap put it in over his shoulder. Big Al was so hyped, he gave Millsap a couple of really awkward ass slaps, the worst ones we’ve seen since Wally Szczerbiak. This all came during a stretch that saw Millsap go for 14 consecutive points, with Al Harrington and Danilo Gallinari (18 points) taking turns getting served … If Devin Harris (10 points, seven dimes yesterday and only one turnover… that’s all he needs to give them) can ever quit playing like a hungover high school kid, Utah could make some serious noise just a year after losing a Hall of Fame coach, and their best player since the glory days. But in the meantime, let’s file a petition to make sure the Jazz never wear those crap green uniforms again. Nasty green and dirt yellow should never be combined. Look out six months from now for No. 25 Jefferson jerseys in this color on the racks at Marshalls … Keep reading to hear why Lamar Odom almost retired …
Three things from the Utah-Denver game:
1. Earl Watson can run a team. He is such an underrated point guard Late third quarter and the first half of the fourth quarter was thing of beauty.
2. Alec Burks will be a special player. I know it is early but the upside is Kobe Brant and downside is Eddie Jones. Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter will be good players but Burks will be more important.
3. Al Jefferson truly cares and is committed to winning.
Anyway, here is a definition of “zero confidence” based from the New Orleans-Memphis game the other day.
On a four-on-three break in the third quarter with Jarrett Jack having the ball, Gustavo Ayon running ahead of the pack flashes his hands and screaming at Jack to give him the ball. What did Jack do? Go straight to the basket with two defenders in his face.
I play basketball and if someone is running hard and ahead of everybody, I pass him the ball. He has the best chance to score.
Nash still looks great, but I agree that his team is garbage. After Shaq took a big old Shaqtus on that team they just have not been the same. A lot of teams could use Nash, but where would he fit the best? …I just miss watching him in the playoffs
@bilal – another reason denver is doing well is because JR Smith’s crazy-ass is stuck over in China.
I’m not sure when King Jacker is coming back but I doubt George Karl is looking forward to it
@that’s what’s up
Yeah you’re right, JR in china does help. But he’ll be back, hopefully to the knicks, speed up their demise. They could do with getting kenyon martin back though.
@ TWU, The Knicks is the obvious choice for Nash, they get the pg they so desperatly need and he gets reunited with Mike and Amare. Trouble for Nash is that most teams looking to compete aren’t dumb enough to not already be sorted at the point guard, so everywhere else he’d be coming off the bench or still being out of the playoffs.
Also, on a similar note to freeing Nash, i think Ray Allen needs to be freed from Boston, unless him being stuck there as they fall into obscurity is his punnishment for selling his soul for a chip. i hate seeing one of my favorite players stuck with all those dicks in Boston, i hate seeing one of the greatest jumpshots in the history of the world being used as a 4th option on offense, BEHIND Rondo spazzily chucking the ball at the rim with all the grace of a drunk teenage girl giving her first blowjob.
Dime you’re right, the Celtics are Rondo’s team now, and that is why they are 4 and 7, and that is why Ray Allen needs to bail while he still can.
I hope the Knicks land Nash. For Nash, and for competition in the East.
I think Minnesota and Toronto are #1 and 2 as league’s best worst teams.
Tony Parker was playing some solid defense on Nash last night, didn’t give him anything easy. Nash’s teammates didn’t give him anything easy either, how many open jumpers can a set of guys miss, god damn. I needed Nash to sink two free throws and three threes for my fantasy team, but Spurs weren’t giving him that shit, Popovich was being a dick by not letting Nash run against some 2nd stringers at all.
I agree with you about Nash and knicks, but I’d never want my Canadian brother to be on that fucking team. It would be a horrible paradox for me, my favorite player on my most hated team.
I agree even more with your assessment of the celtics, I was actually going to rant and rave about the exact same thing myself, haha. Pierce looking like you could carve 5lbs of bacon off his back ain’t helping, but they really are Rondo’s team now…I think they shot like 28% in a game lately? It’s amazing how teams don’t guard Rondo still, just give him free reign to do what he wants and lock down the other guys.
Anyone catch “JB’s” top 5 point guard list last night during spurs and suns? Haha, was Rose, Paul, Nash, Deron and Westbrook…other fool asks “what about Rondon?”, JB responds “what about him? Hah”. Its funny that its now cool to hate on Rondo…
@jay
Wolves and raps are defo the best of the worst, guess that’s what happens when the teams buy into the coach’s philosophy.
@control
I agree about nash on the knicks. I felt bad when andy rautlins played for the knicks, but nash on the knicks. That’s a kick in the balls.
Rondo shouldn’t have his own team, his jumpshot (or lack of) is not the only problem, its his attitude, he seems like he needs to be babied at all times.peronally I thought he should have been traded (wasn’t there talk of a cp3 tarde)
The celtics are a team in disarray, they seemed to have just fallen apart when they traded perkins, was he really that crucial to the chemistry of the team? I just don’t get it, its not looking good for the future, don’t they have a lot of money tied up to pierce, garrnet allen and rondo?
jay…
back to basketball talk though !
this nash talk is quite intriguing…for one, i’m all for a nash move to the big city. however, i kinda see him like a bag of bread that a less fortunate family needs. the bag of bread has an expiration date, as does nash and his career. the suns have held on to nash for SOOOO long that it pisses me off that i can’t tell if they are trying to compete or rebuild. it’s definitely somewhere in the middle. which is damn weird.
but yes, i believe nash would be unrestricted after this season…but by the time he’s able to choose where he wants to sign, he’ll be a year older, or in bread talk, closer to stale, he’s already piling up the injuries, (back, ribs, etc.) or in bread talk…mold.
but with all that said, he’d still be a top 10 point guard in the game. he’s tough, so the old/beat up part doesn’t scare me too much. i just wish he made his way to mew york at around 35ish at least..not 38/39. but his vision is top 3, even by that time. a lot of point guards get high totals, but i think nash, kidd and cp3 have the top three VISION of any guard in the game.
call me crazy…but i already think rubio is 4th.
@BNewz
Thanks
I think I have to agree with you regarding the vision of PGs, rubio is definately 4th. But we do have to remember he isn’t like other PGs his ages/years in nba. He has been playing PG (true PG) for years at a pro level. He has had time to develop and fine tune his vision. Note that all these guys mentioned also have high bball IQ
@Bilal
I gotta disagree with you about Rubio’s vision. There are many players who grew up playing the PG position exclusively, but they don’t have anywhere near that kind of vision. A guy is born with that type of vision.
You can teach a guy plays, and have him repeat it enough until he becomes familiar the timing of the cuts, and screens, and understands where the passing opportunities are… but you can’t teach the level of vision that Rubio has. There are only a few guys in the league who see things on the break like Rubio does… those guys are gifted not taught. I don’t think it has much to do with how many years he’s played pro ball. Nash was making ridiculous bounce passes through traffic as a 16 year old with the Canadian Men’s team. It’s a gift.
@Jay
i take your point, let me just clarify. yes vision is a gift, there is no denying that, but we do see that there are some PGs that show glimpes of really good vision, but they often are more inclined to scoring and use athleticism. vision can be fine tuned, so this is what i mean, rubio has been able to fine tune his vision.
smack was pretty decent today…. a day without having to flog the horse about the knicks, celtics or lakers is refreshing
true pg’s are hard to find lately… i hear it that vision is something innate. too many young dudes trying to score and pat the ball, not enough coaches teaching the position properly
@Bilal
I still disagree… Lol. But oh well. I’ll just agree to disgree and move on. I don’t want to litter today’s Smack with a bunch of repetitive back-n-forth. We’ve had a lot of that lately.
jay
i think vision is innate
however
i see bilal’s point.
rubio was not born with the exact vision/passing skills he has now. he is not just as good at vision as he was at 10 yrs of age.
i do think passing can be fine tuned, yet vision is something different. but i think vision can be improved by a number of factors:
knowing your teammate’s spots
practicing for better handles/accuracy
learning the game and building IQ
all three of those for sure help to improve the effectiveness of a PG’s vision.
BUT but BUT…vision is just as much a gift, that if you don’t have it, working on those 3 things will just get you so far.
pretty much what i mean is that if you were a coach of a youth team, i hope you’re not out there telling little jimmy “hey, you’re our 3rd string pg because your vision is not on par with our starter. also, you have no chance to crack the rotation because there’s no way to work on your passing because either you have it or you don’t.”
i may be taking it to the extreme, but i feel like there is a way to fine tune vision as bilal said, BUT it can only be fine tuned if you have it. both of you are right. nash and kidd can work on their vision. it doesn’t stay at a constant. but what makes me even more convinced that you are born with it is that you still have the skill well past your prime. it’s not like hops. you can work on increasing your vertical. and you lose it because some are born with athleticism, but some work on it.
a jumpshot too, some guys are born with it, and it stays with you for well past one’s prime. i.e..dell curry.
Ah Control, its a common paradox, it surely cant be worse than seeing Jesus getting buried alive on the Celtics tho? There is always another option Nash, i hear they want to stick Dwight and Deron along side Dirk in Dallas, and i know Steves name doesn’t work as well, but if they signed Nash instead of Williams they wouldn’t have to dump all their other players and a team of Nash, Dirk and Howard plus a few other vets would look really good on paper.
born with a jumpshot? not too sure, that is something you learn its about being taught and practicing, its muscle memory at the end of the day.
@LMNOP
Nash back it dallas with his buddy Dirk, boy that has a fairytale vibe to it, the media would love it. throw in Howard, and Nash might just average 20 assists/game.
I love Williams game, i really do, but after making Sloan quit, he deserves being stuck on the Nets. I never want him to win a championship (yes i know its harsh but Sloan’s a legend).
yes, i do believe good shooters are born.
but guys can also obtain one through practice.
As for your PG arguments.
How can you put Rubio in the top 5 and he’s only been in the NBA for 1 month? Just this past summer guys were trying to crown John Wall as the “Next” Pg. Take some time and let these guys play ball and prove themselves. all that ranking shyt is for the birds.
@Silky
I don’t know if that coaches aren’t teaching it properly is the problem. There are a ton of real PGs in college. Guys like Jordan Taylor and Kendal Marshall are phenominal PGs with fantastic vision and leadership. The NBA doesn’t value that. They prefer guys who are lighting bolts up and down the court and can jump out the gym.
The NBA’s deepest position right now is PG. If I was a lottery team, I’d be looking to grab one of these guys in order to kick-start my franchise.
Here is a Debate question:
If you had to be chased by a wild animal, which animal is the one you would most fear?
Me and my boys had a long debate about this (there was some substances involved to help) and the most common answer was Gorilla. But Jaguar and Lion were also the tops.
LOL @Eduardo. No problem man.
After reading today’s comments about Nash, Ray Allen and Deron, I have to ask:
What is this idea about who does and who doesn’t “deserve” to play for a winning team? Somebody care to explain to me how this is decided?
i dunno… seems like coaches don’t emphasize the qualities needed to run the point enough, and they are scared to lay down the law because so many of the young talents are only trying to be in systems where they can do their own thing. that rush to show what you can do as soon as possible. being a pg requires being a student and unselfish. not too many guys open to that if it means sitting or coming along slowly
pg’s are going to be like running backs soon… putting up big numbers early in their careers till the athleticism gives out and they realize the fundamentals and ability to run offenses in the Andre miller stage of their career just isn’t there. 6-7 yr nba careers.
@ chicagorilla
If you include marine animals im picking great white shark. No way in hell are you getting away from a great white shark if its chasing you.