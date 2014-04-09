Steve Nash Moves To Third All-Time For Career Assists

Entering Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Rockets, Steve Nash needed just five more assists to pass Mark Jackson for third place for career NBA assists. In what has been possibly Nash’s most difficult season as a pro, the two-time MVP made sure he got credit on his final dish to Jodie Meeks for the breakaway dunk.

Yes, the Lakers gave up 49 points to the Rockets in one quarter, and got beat by a score, 145-130, that resembles some of those run-and-gun Warriors teams in the late 80s. But the two-time MVP had five dimes in just 13 minutes, and for Nash — who rose to prominence with the Seven Seconds or Less Suns – the wide-open game was a fitting tribute for his wizardry with the ball and ability to find passing angles.

Watch as he takes the outlet from Robert Sacre, and without dribbling once, makes sure Meeks has plenty of room to catch and dunk without taking a dribble.

With the pass, Nash moved past Mark Jackson for third place on the all-time list. But he’ll have to play a lot longer, and stay a lot healthier than he has this season, if he plans to pass the two players ahead of him on the list. Nash now has 10,335 career dimes, but Jason Kidd has 12,091 and cyborg John Stockton has 15,806.

