Steve Nash Unleashes “The Corn Chopper”

Steve Nash apparently wants in on the ESPN Winter X Games Real Snow competition (presented by vitaminwater) – one of the premiere snowboarding competitions in the world. He wants it so badly, he’s willing to take matters into his own hands. Nash teamed up with vitaminwater to push his case on Twitter. He amassed more than 1,000 tweets with #letnashcompete in the body of the tweet from fans to make his case to enter the competition.

He then put together this video, his “entry” into Real Snow. In it, we get a sneak preview of the “most epic snowboard trick ever” – Nash’s “Corn Chopper.”

While we don’t know how this snowboarding thing will play out, we do know that we want more video from Nash…

