Stunning Russell Westbrook OT Game-Winner After Curry Duel

In a thrilling game last night between the Dubs and Thunder, Russell Westbrook sank a game-winner with 0.1 seconds left in overtime. Russ usually makes our jaws drop every time he steamrolls through a defense for a hard-charging transition bucket, but it was his timely turnaround jumper from the corner that won it for the Thunder last night in overtime.

Russell didn’t shoot particularly well from the field, 10-for-25, but he did have a game-high 34 points. Three of those points gave the Thunder a hard-fought post-Thanksgiving victory.

With less than 10 seconds left in OT, down 112-110, Serge Ibaka took a shot from the elbow that clanked off the back of the iron. Russ followed it up and tipped the rebound at its apogee before Thabo Sefolosha chased down Russell’s tip and saved the ball back to him in the corner. Westbrook promptly hit a turnaround three that was nothing but twine to give the Thunder an exciting 113-112 OKC victory.

The Thunder had come back from a minor 6-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to force overtime. In OT, Kevin Durant and Westbrook combined for 9 points.

Stephen Curry, had a monster 32 points on 13-for-26 shooting including this behind-the-back crossover on Ibaka that spun him completely around in the fourth.

Curry also had 11 boards and 5 assists in the loss. Harrison Barnes â€” perhaps coming into his own in his second season with the Dubs â€” added 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. KD added 25, but struggled shooting, 7-for-22, so Russ stepped up. Westbrook was the hero, with the game-changing three-pointer at the buzzer after an incredible tip to keep the ball alive.

