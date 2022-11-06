The Phoenix Suns may be without their newest starter for a spell. Cam Johnson, who got elevated from his role on the bench at the start of this season, left Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers after five minutes with an apparent leg injury. It was unclear exactly what happened, but Johnson looked like he got hurt after planting his foot the wrong way.

Non-contact play where Cam Johnson got hurt. He was grabbing at the knee and asking out immediately. Then had to commit foul to get out of game. pic.twitter.com/9X9dNYXpeT — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) November 5, 2022

It’s always a concern when this happens to someone, and apparently, the Suns believe something serious happened. Shams Charania of The Athletic brings word that the team is worried that Johnson suffered a torn meniscus, although they are going to continue to evaluate his knee.

The Phoenix Suns fear forward Cam Johnson has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Testing so far indicates the meniscus injury, and Johnson is receiving further evaluations and imaging. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2022

Johnson, who the team took 11th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, has turned into a tough wing defender and dead-eye shooter whose ability to space the floor is of major importance for Phoenix’s offense. His ascension into the starting lineup has come in the place of veteran forward Jae Crowder, who has stayed home this season while the team has looked to trade him. Further complicating matters for Johnson is that he is slated to become a restricted free agent next summer. Johnson has averaged 13 pints per game so far this season.