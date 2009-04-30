Suns’ owner: Players helped undermine the season

If you’re looking for one lap to dump all the blame for why the Suns didn’t even get a chance to get a “Gone Fishing” graphic, you’ve got options: Terry Porter for stubbornly sticking to a system that his star players never bought into; Steve Nash and Amar’e for stubbornly refusing to buy into that system; the entire roster for some inexcusably bad performances during a playoff push; whoever on the Clippers poked Amar’e in the eye and ended his season; or Steve Kerr for the personnel moves that started the domino effect. Or you can look at owner Robert Sarver, who has to green-light all of Kerr’s moves and whose alleged phobia of the luxury tax has caused the Suns to give up valuable draft picks over the years and ultimately hurt their depth.

What does the owner think? In an interview with the East Valley Tribune, Sarver talked about what went wrong with the Suns, and points a finger at his players:

Sarver was more direct in his criticism of the Suns’ veterans, saying their unwillingness to accept coach Terry Porter’s philosophy helped to undermine the season. He didn’t name names, but he didn’t have to. Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire know who he’s talking about. “Our players could have been more supportive of the coach, despite the fact they didn’t like playing for him,” Sarver said. “That could have potentially led us to win a few more games and get into the playoffs. The leadership didn’t come through as much as I would have liked it to.”

As far as his own business decisions, Sarver said he’s willing to spend the money he needs to in order to stay competitive. That won’t buy Rajon Rondo or Rudy Fernandez back, but at least it’s something Suns’ fans can hang onto:

In terms of going forward, Sarver made it clear he’s willing to pay the luxury tax next year if it’s the only way the Suns can put a playoff team on the floor. Assuming Phoenix picks up the options on Nash and Louis Amundson, it will have approximately $76.1 million committed to 10 players. That doesn’t include Grant Hill, Matt Barnes and the club’s first-round pick in the NBA draft. The luxury tax is expected to kick in at about $67.5 million. “We’re not going to do something to save us a bunch of money if it causes us problems on the court going forward,” Sarver said. “At this stage, I’m prepared to play with what I have. I’d rather pay the luxury tax than make a bad decision. We’ve paid the tax the last two years, so I’m used to it.”

Finally, Sarver didn’t commit to a plan to sign Amar’e (who’s a free agent in 2010) to an extension. I kind of assumed that with Porter gone and the team going back to its running style, they would go back to building around Amar’e, but apparently that depends on Shaq:

As for Stoudemire, who can opt out of his contract after the 2009-10 season, Sarver said he hasn’t yet decided whether to offer the forward an extension. “I don’t have any preconceived notions. I really don’t,” he said. Translation: Stoudemire’s future is tied to O’Neal’s. If the Suns can trade Shaq, they’d be more willing to re-up Stoudemire and play him alongside Robin Lopez. But if O’Neal is here next year, Stoudemire might be dealt because Phoenix would need a better defender at power forward.

Who deserves the most blame for the Suns missing the playoffs? And how would you go about fixing it?