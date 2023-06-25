deandre ayton
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Suns Reportedly Plan To Keep Deandre Ayton And Want To See Him With KD, Book, And Beal

The Phoenix Suns made a gigantic trade earlier this offseason by bringing in Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. With Beal joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, a major question that popped up in the aftermath revolved around the future of No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, as the big man had been at the center of trade rumors for the last year and was viewed as a logical candidate for Phoenix to trade in the event it wanted to build out its roster a bit.

As it turns out, the team is changing course on his future. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Suns want to keep Ayton around and see how he looks alongside the Beal, Booker, and Durant trio.

Despite the fact that Ayton wasn’t quite as efficient last year as he was in the past, it makes sense to keep him around, as Phoenix doesn’t have any centers under contract right now — both Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale are unrestricted free agents this summer. Earlier in the offseason, new Suns coach Frank Vogel expressed his excitement over getting to coach Ayton, going as far as to say he believed Ayton could be one of the NBA’s best big men.

Ayton averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game during the 2022-23 season.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×